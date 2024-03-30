Connect with us

News

Inflation Rose 2.8% In February, As Expected By The Fed
Advertisement

News

BlueFire Wilderness Therapy Reviews: Everything You Need to Know

News

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where Can You See the Total Solar Eclipse?

News

Annual Burning Season Raises Concerns in Thailand: Impact on Air Quality and Public Health

News

Louis Gossett Jr., Oscar-winning star, Dies at 87

News

What is Good Friday? What's Open And Closed On Good Friday 2024?

News

China's Short Video and Live Streaming Sector Surpasses 15 Million Professional Hosts

News

Oil Prices Soar Over $1 as OPEC+ Holds Steady, Russian Energy Infrastructure Under Attack

News

Google Doodle honors French-Iranian photojournalist Abbas Attar on his 80th birthday

News

Canada's Record Population Growth in 2023 Driven by Immigration Sparks Economic Concerns

News

Yellow Line Electric Train Parts Fall in Bangkok

News

Thailand Eyes $12 Billion Tourism Boost with Casino Legalization

News

Thailand on Alert as Anthrax Outbreak Hits Laos: More Than 50 Suspected Cases Reported

News

Thailand and South Korea Open EPA Talks for Future Free Trade Deal

News

Bangkok Named Best City in Asia Pacific 2024

Learning News

BBC Survey Finds 1 in 5 Teachers in UK Assaulted by Students

Legal News World News

School Boards in Canada Sue Social Media Giants Seeking $4bn in Damages

News

ETFs, Dogecoin, And Home Depot: Trending Tickers

News

March's Headline Inflation Is Expected To Be Around 20%

News

Upon Returning To UBS, The Chief Executive Officer Was Paid $15.9 Million

News

Inflation Rose 2.8% In February, As Expected By The Fed

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Inflation Rose 2.8% In February, As Expected By The Fed

(CTN News) – Based on a measure the Fed considers its more important barometer, inflation rose in February in line with expectations, keeping it on hold until the Fed considers interest rate cuts.

According to the Commerce Department, personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy increased 2.8% from a year ago. According to Dow Jones, both numbers were in line with expectations.

PCE rose 0.3% month-over-month and 2.5% year-over-year based on food and energy costs, compared to estimates of 0.4% and 2.5%.

There was no trading on Good Friday due to the holiday.

While the Federal Reserve takes both measures into account when making policy decisions, it believes that core inflation is a better measure of long-term. Inflation in the core PCE has not fallen below 2% since the Federal Reserve set its inflation target three years ago.

As far as I am concerned, there is nothing particularly surprising here. The Fed probably doesn’t want to see these numbers, but I don’t think anyone will be surprised when they return to work on Monday,” Victoria Greene, chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth. Everyone will pivot to labor pretty quickly and say that if we see some weakness and cracks over here, inflation and PCE won’t matter so much.”

With a 2.3% rise in energy costs, the headline reading climbed. As a result, the food index increased 0.1%. The goods index rose 0.5%, compared to the services index’s 0.3% increase. Over the past year, services rose 3.8% while goods fell by 0.2%.

Besides international travel and air transportation, there was also upward pressure on financial services and insurance. Vehicles and parts were the biggest contributors on the goods side.

Aside from the inflation increase, consumer spending increased by 0.8% on the month,

Well above the 0.5% estimate, possibly signaling additional inflation pressures. There was a slight softening of the 0.4% estimate for personal income growth to 0.3%.

It comes a little more than a week after the central bank kept its benchmark short-term borrowing rate steady and indicated it hadn’t seen enough progress on inflation to consider cutting it. This year and in 2025, members of the Federal Open Market Committee again anticipate three quarter-percentage point cuts in interest rates.

As of May 1, markets expect the Fed to remain on hold again, and then begin cutting on June 11-12. FedWatch, a measure of futures market action produced by CME Group, indicates that the FOMC is expecting to make three cuts this year.

SEE ALSO:

Louis Gossett Jr., Oscar-winning star, Dies at 87

What is Good Friday? What’s Open And Closed On Good Friday 2024?

China’s Short Video and Live Streaming Sector Surpasses 15 Million Professional Hosts
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies