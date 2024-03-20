Inflation Hopes To Lift KSE-100 Index By 0.96 Percent

(CTN News) – It was due to an improvement in inflation indicators that enabled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to surge on Tuesday even though the Monetary Policy Committee of Pakistan’s central bank decided to maintain interest rates at their current level of 22% for the time being.

Investors are fueling the bullish trend in the market due to the clarification provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) a day earlier, as well as the points noted by the central bank a day earlier.

A significant decline in the inflation rate has been seen during the second half of the current fiscal year, as it was noted in the report on the second half of the fiscal year just ended.

Even though the economy slowed sharply in February, despite the sharp drop in inflation, the level of inflation remained high and the outlook, despite the heightened expectations, was susceptible to risks.

During the second quarter of 2025 it is expected that inflation will be within 2-5 % of the target range, which should warrant a cautious approach and a continuation of the current monetary stance.”

After trading closed for the day, the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended the day at 65,502.59, an increase of 0.96 percent, or 612.09 points, to its closing level of 65,502.59 at the close of trading on Wednesday.

