Former Liverpool FC Striker Emile Heskey Launches LFC’s International Retail Conference

Former Liverpool FC striker Emile Heskey helped kick off LFC’s annual International Retail Conference, held over three days at Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort in Phuket, Thailand.

While in Thailand, the 46-year-old, in collaboration with Liverpool Football Club LFC’s international retail partner CRC, took part in several local community activities, including a football clinic with Central Tham for local youngsters aged between 8 and 12 at Sports Complex PSU Phuket and a meet-and-greet for Thai supporters at Lanlom event space at Central Festival Phuket Mall.

He also participated in a beach-cleaning community event at Cape Panwa Beach, organized in collaboration with the Sustainable Maikhao Foundation, as part of the club’s sustainability initiative, The Red Way.

LFC has over 15 million fans in Thailand alone and is the #1 most-followed Premier League club in the country, with over 8 million social media followers.

After the community activities, Heskey attended the club’s International Retail Conference, which was held over three days at Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort and attended by representatives from CRC, Kanmo, Weston, Seventy8, All-Star Partners, and Unisport.

The conference aimed to provide key business updates and product presentations for winter 2025 and spring 2026, share activation plans for international growth across multiple markets, and demonstrate the important part the club’s retail partners have to play in helping to achieve success.

Speaking about the importance of the International Retail Conference, Lee Dwerryhouse, senior vice president of merchandising at Liverpool FC, said: “This year’s International Retail Partner Conference in Thailand provided a fantastic opportunity to connect with our valued partners from across the globe. As a club, we are deeply committed to driving international growth and commercial success, and this event allowed us to share key business updates, discuss innovative activation plans, and align on our shared goals.

“Our international retail partners play a pivotal role in bringing the Liverpool FC experience to life in multiple markets, and their dedication and collaboration are integral to our ongoing success. Together, we’re growing as a business and strengthening our bond with fans worldwide.”

Heskey also took the opportunity to immerse himself in Thailand’s rich cultural heritage with visits to Coral Island and Promthep Cape; he added: “It has been an incredible experience, meeting with our fans on the ground and getting to experience their warmth and passion. It truly highlights the global reach of this incredible club.

“Giving back to the local community through the football clinic and beach clean-up was also an important aspect of our visit and a big part of what Liverpool FC is all about. As former players it’s a privilege to connect with fans and make a positive impact wherever we go.”

The visit to Southeast Asia demonstrates the club’s ambition to continue strengthening its global presence and recognise the relentless passion of its international fans and the pivotal contributions of its retail partners in shaping the club’s successes, both on and off the pitch.

