2023 Holi Festival of Colours Kicks Off in India and Around the World
News

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Millions of Indians are celebrating the Holi festival which kicked off March 8th with smearing each other with green, yellow, and red paint and exchanging sweets in homes, parks, and streets.

After two years of wearing masks and other COVID-19 restrictions, they drenched each other in coloured water on Wednesday.

“Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Bollywood and other celebrities threw parties for their friends and shared photos on social media. “People who work hard, play hard,” said Ravi Sharma, the owner of a pharmacy.

Holi Festival, one of the most popular Hindu festivals that also marks the start of spring, commemorates the divine love of Hindu god Krishna and his consort Radha.

On Tuesday night, people lit bonfires in public places to commemorate the triumph of good over evil – the Hindu god Vishnu killing the demon Hiranyakashipu.

Holi Festival customs differ across India. Hundreds of women celebrated last week in two northern towns by playfully hitting men with wooden sticks in response to their teasing as part of a ritual.

Drinking is a part of the festivities. According to Al Jazeera, New Delhi reported record liquor sales on Monday, with 2.6 million bottles sold in a single day, compared to an average of 1.1 million bottles.

Holi Festival 2023

People put coloured powder on their friend to celebrate the Holi festival, in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian

Holi festival

Millions of Indians on Wednesday celebrated the Holi festival.

Holi festival

Free from masks and other COVID-19 restrictions after two years, people drenched each other with coloured water.
