Connect with us

News

Thailand's Industrial Estates Strengthen Flood Defences to Prevent Repeat of 2011 Losses
Advertisement

News

Chinese Tourists Choose Thailand and Japan as Top Travel Destination

News

Thailand Expects to Generate 8 Trillion baht in Revenue in 2027 from Soft Power

News Regional News

Thailand's Tourist Police Crackdown on Tourist Scammers in Pattaya

News

Donald Trump's Campaign Receives $50 Million Boost from Conservative Billionaire Timothy Mellon

News

Bank of England Holds Interest Rates Despite Slowing Inflation Ahead of UK General Election

News Regional News

Forty Monkeys Escape Nursery in Lopburi Casing Pandemonium

News News Asia

India Shuns Beijing's Requests to Resume Direct Flights Over Border Issues

News

The Families Of Those Killed In A Boeing Disaster Are Suing The Airline For $25 Billion.

News

Macquarie Says HDFC Bank Is One Of Their Preferred Private Sector Banks.

News

How the UK’s Economy Became So Stagnant

News

People Died in India Due to Harsh Weather Conditions

News

Biden Announces New Policy to Protect Undocumented Spouses of US Citizens from Deportation

News Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Released on Bail After DWI in New York

News Legal Regional News

Thailand's Senate Passes Landmark Marriage Equity Bill Legalizing Gay Marriage

News

Vladimir Putin to Visit North Korea for First Time in 24 Years

News

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra Formally Charged in Royal Insult Case

News News Asia

Report Finds US 15 Years Behind China on Nuclear Power Technology

News News Asia

15 Passengers Killed and 44 Injured after Trains Collide in Western India

News News Asia

Health Officials in Japan Warn Visitors Over Flesh-Eating Bacteria

News

Thailand’s Industrial Estates Strengthen Flood Defences to Prevent Repeat of 2011 Losses

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Thailand's Industrial Estates Strengthen Flood Defences to Prevent Repeat of 2011 Losses

(CTN News) – Sandbag walls and sophisticated flood defenses are growing in industrial estates to prevent the repeat of 3.5 billion baht damages in the 2011 Great Flood.

Thailand is investing over 13 trillion baht (US$354 billion) in flood defenses to defend its industrial areas from this year’s La Niña-fueled monsoon flooding.

2011 Great Flood in Thailand: A Costly Disaster

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) is building sandbag walls and clearing drainage channels at the country’s 68 industrial estates and one industrial port in an effort to prevent a repeat of 2011’s Great Flood.

Large sections of the North and Central regions were submerged for weeks in 2011, when one of the greatest natural catastrophes in 70 years cost the country approximately 1.4 trillion baht and affected 12.8 million people.

Seven significant industrial estates were devastated, resulting in losses of more than 3.5 billion baht and jeopardizing future investment opportunities.

Thailand’s water management authorities are taking steps in response to the expected cooler and wetter weather caused by the La Niña phenomenon starting next month.

The IEAT is evaluating its disaster management strategies and deploying additional water pumps and fuel reserves to protect the 5,000 factories on its estates, which employ 8.5 million people, according to chairman Yuthasak Supasorn.

The IEAT is working to reduce factory insurance premiums, which skyrocketed after the 2011 disaster, through rehabilitation initiatives that include thorough risk assessments to rebuild trust in industrial estate monitoring.

Yuthasak emphasized infrastructure improvements at the Bang Pu Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan, where a smart drainage and flood prevention system now defends the perimeter and sends floodwater into the sea canal.

“However, such systems should ideally cover all industrial estates,” stated the man.

“However, due to their high cost, we must focus on industrial estates in low-lying areas that require effective flood prevention systems.”
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading