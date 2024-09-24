Highway Police Praised For Saving Woman and 9-Year-old Daughter

A Highway police officer has been praised after helping a woman who attempted suicide while driving with her 9-year-old daughter in Lat Krabang, Bangkok.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Prachuap Wongsuk, assistant national police chief said the officer used his judgment, wit, and negotiation skills to successfully persuade the woman not to end her life and the life of her 9-year-old daughter

He said Highway police were notified that a woman was attempting to jump off a bridge and drag her 9-year-old daughter with her on Highway No. 7, km. 21, Tambon Thap Yao, Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

The woman identified only as Ms. Kwanruthai, 32 was allegedly driving from Suan Luang, Bangkok, back home with her 9-year-old daughter.

Stressed from various problems in her life, she decided to end her and her daughter’s lives by crashing into the bridge railing.

The car crashed into the bridge railing however it did not fall as expected so she got out of the car to jump off the bridge, but her daughter stopped her and called for help from passing cars.

Later, a highway police officer from Khao Din Expressway, rescue workers, and kind-hearted citizens helped persuade the woman to calm down. They then notified social welfare officers to help and took Ms. Kwanruthai to Sirindhorn Hospital for a mental health examination.

Her 9-year-old girl was sent to the Bangkok Children and Family Shelter for further assistance.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Prachuap said that he would like to commend the highway police, including all the kind-hearted citizens who did not remain indifferent and rushed to help those in need.

The speedy performance of the highway police officer in this incident showed true concern for the people and the spirit of the peacekeepers.

He praised Pol. Lt. Col. Narasamon Charoenying was not on duty on the day of the incident but when heard the radio report and immediately ran to help.

Former Thai Footballer and Wife Die in Car Crash

Meanwhile, Thai Football fans are mourning the death of a former U19 player who crashed and overturned his Benz and died with his wife in Saphan Sung District, Bangkok

Pol. Lt. Phongsaphat Sridong, Deputy Chief of Investigation, Bang Chan Police Station, told Thai media their car overturned on Kanchanaphisek Road, Thap Chang Subdistrict, Saphan Sung District, Bangkok.

The deceased were identified as Mr. Kittipong, 29, a former U19 Thai national football player, and Ms. Krittaya, 29, Mr. Kittipong’s wife.

Police investigators believed that Mr. Kittipong was speeding off the bridge in his Mercedes Benz and may have swerved to avoid a pothole, causing him to lose control. The car hit the side of the road and then overturned.

Bang Chan Police Station officers and rescue workers went to inspect the scene, collect evidence, and then ordered a tow truck to tow the Benz away from the scene.

Police reported debris scattered all over the road and said the condition of the damaged car raised questions about how fast they were driving and questioned whether the road conditions were a factor in the accident.

Ms. Ratchadawan, the owner of the restaurant near the accident scene said at the time of the accident, she was napping but heard a loud crash.

When she came out to look, he saw a car on fire and debris scattered on the road. The passengers in the car were thrown out and lying dead on the road. She said that accidents happen often in this area of the road.

Police also spoke with a motorcyclist who also saw the incident. He said that the car was probably driving at a speed of about 180 kilometers per hour. When it came down off the bridge, it lost control and crashed into the curb with great force then overturned several times.

Kittipong or Pond, the deceased, was a former football player of the “Intree Thap Fah Airforce Central FC” team and was also a former national U19 team member before turning to the online branded bag sales business with his wife.

They had two sons, aged 3 and 1 will now be raised by their grandmother and grandfather.

The Football Association of Thailand posted a message on their Facebook page of deepest condolences. Saying, we would like to give our support to the family and those involved during this difficult time.

