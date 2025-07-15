Fire Crews in Chiang Rai Called Out to 2 Fires at the Same Time

CHIANG RAI – On Tuesday morning, the Siam Chiang Rai Foundation’s main office received a report at 6:21 a.m. about a house fire in Moo 4, Ban Mueang Ngim, Rim Kok subdistrict.

The team responded right away, bringing fire trucks, ambulances, and disaster prevention staff from the Chiang Rai Municipality. The fire broke out in a two-story home where one resident and two pets were inside.

Early findings show the fire likely started by the TV, close to the internet router. Flames spread from the ground floor to the upper floor, where the homeowner was staying. The resident escaped but inhaled smoke and had burns on the left shoulder and foot.

Rescue crews took the person to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital for treatment. Firefighters needed about an hour to control the blaze.

Boat Fire in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai

Also on Tuesday morning, a fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Wiang Subdistrict Municipality in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai. Firefighters were alerted to a boat fire along the Mekong River.

Mayor Pholpop Manamontrikul sent out two fire engines and a rapid response vehicle after receiving the call. Upon arrival, they found a repair boat fully engulfed in flames; the fire crews worked hard to keep it from spreading.

By 7:15 a.m., they had successfully put out the fire. First checks revealed the boat was badly damaged and sank in the river. The cause of the fire hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Somrat Kodyee, the Sob Ruak village head, said the fire started on a pontoon used for boat repairs near the police marine station on the Mekong at the Golden Triangle. He quickly asked the municipality for help, and two fire engines were sent. Locals also came to help.

The flames were so strong that they burned the ropes holding the pontoon, causing the boat to drift and sink. The pontoon belonged to a resident and was used for engine repairs. The structure was about 13 meters long.

No one was on board when the fire broke out. Fire inspectors at the scene believe an electrical short circuit could have started the fire. Damages are estimated between 150,000 and 200,000 baht. Authorities are still looking into the exact cause.

