Elephants in Chiang Mai Join Forces With Firefighters to Battle Forest Fires

Chiang Mai – Mae Taeng District and local elephant camps have launched the “Elephant Community Against Forest Fires” initiative. Villagers, camp operators, mahouts, and elephants are working together to create firebreaks and patrol for forest fires.

On March 17, 2025, at Ban Pang Mai Daeng Forest in Ban Chang Subdistrict, Mae Taeng District, officials, business leaders, and local stakeholders joined forces with local elephant camps for this campaign.

Participants included Mr. Siwakorn Buapong, Chiang Mai’s Deputy Governor, and Mr. Supamit Kitjapitpat, President of the Chiang Mai Tourism Business Association, alongside local administrative bodies, elephant rescue parks, and various elephant camps in Mae Taeng.

The forest fire and PM 2.5 pollution issue have severely impacted air quality, ecosystems, forestry resources, and public health across Chiang Mai. Wildlife, including the region’s elephants, also faces these challenges.

Mae Taeng District is home to more than 400 domesticated elephants, making this area particularly vulnerable. With elephants being a cultural symbol of Thailand, the community has come together to establish effective fire prevention measures.

Creating firebreaks not only helps stop fires from spreading but also protects natural resources and reduces air pollution affecting both people and wildlife.

The Deputy Governor emphasized that forest fires are a major problem in Chiang Mai. Authorities are working around the clock to monitor and resolve these issues. Collaboration between government agencies and local communities is essential for creating firebreaks to prevent future fires. Efforts like this improve air quality and protect the health of both residents and elephants.

Mr. Supamit Kitjapitpat, representing the Chiang Mai Tourism Business Association, highlighted two current initiatives: the “Elephant Community Against Forest Fires” project and the “Clean Air Campaign.

” These efforts aim to improve air quality for Chiang Mai residents. Private sector involvement plays a key role in both prevention and mitigation, but addressing this challenge requires cooperation from all sectors as it is a nationwide concern.

Mr. Apichit Duangdee, owner of the Elephant Rescue Park, added that many camps in Mae Taeng are located near forested areas, making them directly affected by fires. During the dry season, dry leaves and vegetation act as fuel, increasing the risk of fire. This poses a threat to elephants, as some are afraid of fire and could panic, leading to further issues. The campaign not only benefits the environment but also the local community and elephants.

As part of today’s efforts, two elephants, Plai Namchok and Pang Mae Noi, helped remove large dry branches that could spark fires. Their strength made these tasks easier and more effective. Additionally, Phra Khru Aod from Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai supported the volunteers by providing food and drinks to those working on fire prevention efforts.

Related News: