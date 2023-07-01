Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Fire at Wat Khlong Rai Temple in Northern Thailand Injures Monk 58
Advertisement

News

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (June 30th – July 2nd)

News Business Tech

Revolutionary Digital Infrastructure Transforms Thailand's Capital Market

News

Pakistan Secures Initial Approval of $3 Billion IMF Loan Program after 8 Months

News

Chinese Spy Balloon did Not Collect Information Over US

News World News

US Supreme Court Bans College Admissions Based on Race

News World News

French Police Officer Charged For Killing of a 17-Year-Old During a Traffic Stop

News

China's Fashion Retailer Shein Files for US IPO: Report

News

Vice President Kamala Harris Stands Against Anti-LGBTQ Legislation and Violence

News

Cabinet Approves Fares for Yellow Line Monorail in Bangkok

News

Thai Airways Plans to Purchase 30 New Aircraft and Double Narrow-Body Fleet in the Next Decade

News

Bangkok Schools Allows Casual Clothes and Flexible Hairstyles for Students

News Regional News

Moving Walkway Severs Woman's Leg at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok

News

A Major Setback For Minority Students as a US Court 'Whitens' University Admissions

News

German Regulators Reject Binance's Cryptocurrency Custody License Application

News

China's Slowing Debt Relief to Poor Countries Raises Concerns and Appeal for Support

News

U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against Japanese Yen as Central Bank Heads Reveal Policy Divergence

News

Biden Administration to Invest $2 Billion in Accelerating Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

News

The Supreme Court's Ruling on President Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Plan: What's at Stake?

News

Food Insecurity is Rising in the U.S. As the End of Pandemic-Era

News

Fire at Wat Khlong Rai Temple in Northern Thailand Injures Monk 58

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Fire at Wat Khlong Rai Temple in Northern Thailand

A fire broke out early Friday at Wat Khlong Rai Temple in northern Thailand’s Phitsanulok province, entirely destroying the main sermon hall and ten monks’ residences. One monk was burned on his arms and torso.

The abbot of the temple, Phra Khru Pairote Sunthornkit, said the fire started around 3 a.m. in the kitchen and swiftly spread, devouring the sermon hall, a historic wooden building used for religious activities, and ten neighbouring wooden cottages for monks.

Ten fire trucks from nearby administrations were deployed to the temple, and the fire was put out in approximately an hour, despite the fact that the sermon hall and monks’ houses were completely destroyed.

Phra Wuthi Pongtamo, 58, was burned on the arms and torso. He was sent to the Bang Rakam Hospital.

The initial estimate for the damage was ten million baht. An inquiry into the cause of the fire was underway.

Temple Burns in Lampang

An historic wooden chapel at a temple in Thailand’s northern province of Lampang burned down in February.

The abbot of Wat Phae Luang reportedly told police that the 170-year-old teak wood chapel was being renovated in preparation for a Yok Cho Fah ceremony, and that no one was in the chapel at the time of the fire, despite some witnesses claiming to have seen flames on the roof.

Cho Fah is an ornamental ornament that is used to embellish both ends of the roof of a temple.

Several fire trucks were dispatched to the temple, and it took firefighters around 40 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Two wood-carved Buddha sculptures considered to be hundreds of years old were saved from the church, but they had suffered considerable fire damage.

Man Commits Suicide by Setting Himself Afire at Local Temple

Man Commits Suicide by Setting Himself Afire at Local Temple
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

High-Speed Internet

the best high-speed internet

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs