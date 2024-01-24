Boeing’s Recent Problems Lead United CEO To Doubt 737 Max 10 Order

(CTN News) – There are several United Max 10 models Boeing available, but not all of them have yet been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration due to their size.

According to United’s CEO Scott Kirby, the plane will already be about five years delayed “best case” and he expressed frustration with Boeing for the most recent manufacturing problems, which resulted in a door plug blowing out during the flight of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 on January 5, causing the FAA to ground the planes.

United Airlines operates 79 737 Max 9 aircraft in its fleet, more than any other airline in the world. In the airline’s fourth-quarter earnings report, the company predicted that the ongoing grounding will lead to a loss in the first quarter.

According to Kirby, the grounding of the Max 9 was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back for us. “We are going to at least build a plan that does not contain the Max 10,” Kirby said in an interview “Squawk Box” on Tuesday.

In August 2018, Kirby, at the time United’s president, outlined the cabin plans for the approximately 100 Max 10 aircraft the carrier had ordered, saying at the time that the company expected to begin flying them during the 2020 calendar year. A number of older jets will be replaced by the planes, according to the minister.

A Delta Air Lines United CEO, Ed Bastian, told CNBC last week that he is confident moving forward with the airline’s order for Boeing Max 10 aircraft.

A statement from Boeing’s United CEO of commercial airplanes, Stan Deal, said that the company has taken action on a comprehensive plan to bring the [737 Max 9] planes back into service safely and to improve our quality and delivery performance.

Boeing did not comment on the Max 10 Tuesday. Regardless of what the FAA says, we will follow their lead and provide all the support our customers need.”

