Connect with us

News

Boeing's Recent Problems Lead United CEO To Doubt 737 Max 10 Order
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong Tourism Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels By 2025

News

China's Post-COVID Visa Diplomacy: Visa Waiver Agreements And International Travel Policies

News

Afghanistan's Taliban Government Calls for Respect and Engagement in Regional Diplomacy

News

Hamas Rejects Proposed Hostage Deal Without Full Israeli Troop Withdrawal

News

China Introduces Stringent Financial Rules to Halt Stock Market Sell-Off Amid Economic Concerns

News

Boeing 737 Max 9 Returns to US Skies as Passenger Flights Resume Following Safety Improvements

News Northern Thailand

Thousands Attend the 2024 World Formula Hmong Racing in Chiang Mai

News Crime

Swiss Man Arrested in Korat for Strangling His Wife to Death

News

Gaza TV Journalist Collapses While He is Live on Air

News

When will the Bank of England Start to Cut Interest Rates?

News

UK Government Plans to Ban Disposable Vapes to Tackle Youth Vaping

News

China and Thailand Sign Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement to Boost People-to-People Exchanges

News

Gunmen Kill 1 Person During Sunday Morning Mass at an Istanbul Church

News Crime

Briton and 3 Compatriots Arrested in Pattaya Over Fake Kidnapping

News Regional News

Briton Dies After Parachute Fails During Base Jump from 29 Story Condo

News

8 Simple Ways To Future-Proof Your SEO Strategy

News

World's Largest Cruise Ship Sets Sail from Miami

News

Thailand's Air Pollution: Experts Push for Citizen-Led Solutions

News

Bangkok's SAC Gallery will host an Artistic Revelation Called Invisible Town

News

Boeing’s Recent Problems Lead United CEO To Doubt 737 Max 10 Order

Published

7 days ago

on

Boeing's Recent Problems Lead United CEO To Doubt 737 Max 10 Order

(CTN News) – There are several United Max 10 models Boeing available, but not all of them have yet been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration due to their size.

According to United’s CEO Scott Kirby, the plane will already be about five years delayed “best case” and he expressed frustration with Boeing for the most recent manufacturing problems, which resulted in a door plug blowing out during the flight of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 on January 5, causing the FAA to ground the planes.

United Airlines operates 79 737 Max 9 aircraft in its fleet, more than any other airline in the world. In the airline’s fourth-quarter earnings report, the company predicted that the ongoing grounding will lead to a loss in the first quarter.

According to Kirby, the grounding of the Max 9 was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back for us. “We are going to at least build a plan that does not contain the Max 10,” Kirby said in an interview “Squawk Box” on Tuesday.

In August 2018, Kirby, at the time United’s president, outlined the cabin plans for the approximately 100 Max 10 aircraft the carrier had ordered, saying at the time that the company expected to begin flying them during the 2020 calendar year. A number of older jets will be replaced by the planes, according to the minister.

A Delta Air Lines United CEO, Ed Bastian, told CNBC last week that he is confident moving forward with the airline’s order for Boeing Max 10 aircraft.

A statement from Boeing’s United CEO of commercial airplanes, Stan Deal, said that the company has taken action on a comprehensive plan to bring the [737 Max 9] planes back into service safely and to improve our quality and delivery performance.

Boeing did not comment on the Max 10 Tuesday. Regardless of what the FAA says, we will follow their lead and provide all the support our customers need.”

SEE ALSO:

The Johnson & Johnson Company Has Resolved 42 Talc Investigations

A 5-Step Guide To Getting A Startup Business Loan

Activist Investors Sue Exxon Mobil To Prevent Climate Change Proposals
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies