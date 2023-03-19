Ecuador Earthquake Kills 12 And Damages a Wide Area

(CTN News) – An earthquake has killed at least 12 people in southern Ecuador and northern Peru. In the region south of Guayaquil, the U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on Saturday.

The city is Ecuador’s second-largest in terms of population. One person died in the Andean community of Cuenca and 11 others in the coastal state of El Oro, according to the emergency response agency.

A number of buildings have been reported to have cracks and walls that have collapsed. Three locations were ordered to close tunnels for vehicles. On social media, videos show people gathered on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby towns.

On Saturday, an earthquake in southern Ecuador and northern Peru killed at least a dozen people, trapped others under rubble, and sent rescuers out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines.

An earthquake measuring about 6.8 magnitude was reported just off the Pacific Coast, about 80 kilometers south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second biggest city.

During a televised speech, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso announced the death toll from the earthquake was 12. He also asked people to remain calm in a tweet.

Cristian Torres, the Risk Management Secretary, told a radio station that eleven of the victims died in El Oro and one in Azuay.

It is believed that the victim in Azuay’s Andean community of Cuenca was a passenger in a vehicle crushed by rubble from a house, according to the Risk Management Secretariat, the country’s emergency response agency.

The agency also reported that several people were trapped under rubble in El Oro. A two-story home collapsed before evacuees could get out, a pier gave way, and a building’s walls cracked, trapping an unknown number of people.

Despite downed lines that disrupted telephone service and electricity service, firefighters worked to rescue people while the National Police assessed damage.

Fabricio Cruz, a Machala resident, said he felt a strong tremor in his apartment and saw his television fall. Immediately, he left the house.

Cruz, 34, a photographer, describes hearing his neighbors shouting and hearing a lot of noise. According to him, he noticed collapsed roofs of nearby houses when he looked around.

Guayaquil, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of Quito, reported cracks in buildings and collapsed walls. Guayaquil, which anchors a metropolitan area of over 3 million people, has ordered the closure of three vehicular tunnels.

People gathered on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities in videos shared on social media. Homeowners reported objects falling inside.

The set of a TV show shook in one video posted online, causing three anchors to dart from their desks. Initially, they tried to dismiss the tremor as a minor one, but fled away from the camera soon after. While one anchor said, “My God, my God,” another repeated, “The show will go on a commercial break.”

Tsunami threats have been ruled out by Ecuador’s Adverse Events Monitoring Directorate.

From Ecuador’s northern border to Peru’s central Pacific coast, the earthquake was felt there as well. Injuries or deaths were not immediately reported. Old walls of an Army barracks collapsed in Tumbes, authorities said.

It is particularly prone to earthquakes in Ecuador. Approximately 600 people were killed in a 2016 earthquake on the Pacific Coast in a sparserly populated area.

SEE ALSO:

On Tuesday, Trump Says He’ll Be Arrested In a New York Criminal Case