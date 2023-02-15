Chambers of Commerce Push For Direct Flights from Chiang Rai to Phuket

The Chambers of Commerce in Chiang Rai and Phuket Thailand are collaborating to attract more tourists by advocating for the restoration of direct flights between the two provinces.

Mr. Thanusak Puengdet, president of Phuket Chamber of Commerce, recently led a delegation to Chiang Rai, where they met with local businesses and Mr. Anurat Inthorn, president of Chiang Rai Chamber of Commerce, and Promporn Jindawong Netharn, acting chairwoman of Chiang Rai Tourism Council.

The two parties have agreed to collaborate to develop their wellness sector in advance of the Phuket Wellness Week festival, which will take place from March 3-6. They also agreed to push for the resumption of direct flights between the two provinces now that domestic air travel is picking up.

Domestic Airlines (Vietjet, Thai AirAsia) decided to cancel direct flights between Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang airport and Phuket International Airport due to low demand during the pandemic.

The resumption of the flights would significantly increase tourist numbers in Phuket and Chiang Rai, which are major southern and northern destinations, respectively.

Mr Thanusak stated that Chiang Rai is collaborating with Phuket to ensure that both provinces are prepared for Phuket Wellness Week, which will feature wellness products such as tea, coffee, and fruits grown in Chiang Rai.

“The collaboration will benefit both parties. Tourists will be able to travel between the two provinces more directly and in greater numbers “He stated.

The direct air link, according to Mr Thanusak, would also improve the supply of Northern produce such as fruits and vegetables.

Between November of last year and January of this year, Phuket welcomed over one million visitors from 100 countries, with Russia accounting for the majority of arrivals.

Furthermore, the direct air link would assist in bringing workers from Chiang Rai to Phuket, meeting the increased demand for labour on the island as the country’s tourism sector recovers.