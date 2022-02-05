Connect with us

News Health

Covid-19 Cases Forecast to Drop Significantly in Thailand
Advertisement

News Trending News

Elon Musk Criticizes GoFundMe for the Freedom Trucker Fundraiser Controversy

News Southern Thailand

Police Seek 2 Men Who Gunned Down Indian Man at Phuket Hotel

News Trending News

1 killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at a Hookah Lounge Near Virginia Tech

News Northern Thailand

Preschool Slammed for Giving Demerit Points to Crying Toddlers

News Tourism

Airport Warning Travellers About 30 Face Mask Limit

News Regional News

Semi Trucks Trailer Breaks Free Kills 3 in Ford Ranger

News Southern Thailand

3 Seriously Wounded after Bombs Explode in Deep South

News Southern Thailand

Soldiers Kill 3 Islamic Militants at Mosque in Southern Thailand

News

Facebook Loses $200 Billion as Users Shift to TikTok

News

Covid-19 Cases Forecast to Drop Significantly in Thailand

Published

1 day ago

on

Thailand's Covid-19 Cases Forecast to Drop Significantly

COVID-19 cases are forced to decline significantly later this year, to less than 200 per day by August, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control reports.

At a media briefing the department chief, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, said the COVID-19 situation should improve by the middle of the year, above all, if no variant factor interferes. Including a newly mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 or Omicron BA.2.

Dr. Opas said there is a rising rate of infection in Thailand right now, but that rate should later decline according to the principles of epidemiology.

Under the model, he predicted there would be 4,000 daily cases in June, 1,000 daily cases in July, and below 200 daily cases by August.

On Friday morning, Thailand’s CDC reported that 9,909 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous 24 hours. They also reported 22 COVID-19 related deaths.

In response, the CDC enlisted the public’s help in tightening preventive measures.

Preventing the spread of COVID-19

According to Opas, many factors are contributing to the increase in restaurants and small clusters, including the relaxation of restrictions on dining out.

Therefore, preventive measures against the disease were still necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19

“Please do not be overly concerned with the figure. As long as the outbreak can be managed effectively by our public health system, it is not important. “The most important thing for us is that we have large-scale vaccinations, especially the booster dose rate at 21.4%,” he said.

The current measures were sufficient to control the situation. In many countries with more daily infections, no additional measures have been taken to prevent the disease.

Additionally, Dr.Opas warned people to take precautions against other diseases showing a resurgence this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of avian influenza cases could reach 22,817 this year, up from 10,698 last year.

Furthermore, there could be 85,000 Dengue fever cases in 2018, up from 9,956 last year. A peak of 13,769 cases was predicted for the peak month of July.

Related CTN News:

WHO Says Covid-19 Health Emergency Could Soon Be Over

BA.2 Omicron Subvariant: There is no Need to Panic, Experts say

Government Approves Pfizer Vaccine for Children Aged 5-11

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?