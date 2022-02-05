Covid-19 Cases Forecast to Drop Significantly in Thailand

COVID-19 cases are forced to decline significantly later this year, to less than 200 per day by August, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control reports.

At a media briefing the department chief, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, said the COVID-19 situation should improve by the middle of the year, above all, if no variant factor interferes. Including a newly mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 or Omicron BA.2.

Dr. Opas said there is a rising rate of infection in Thailand right now, but that rate should later decline according to the principles of epidemiology.

Under the model, he predicted there would be 4,000 daily cases in June, 1,000 daily cases in July, and below 200 daily cases by August.

On Friday morning, Thailand’s CDC reported that 9,909 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous 24 hours. They also reported 22 COVID-19 related deaths.

In response, the CDC enlisted the public’s help in tightening preventive measures.

Preventing the spread of COVID-19

According to Opas, many factors are contributing to the increase in restaurants and small clusters, including the relaxation of restrictions on dining out.

Therefore, preventive measures against the disease were still necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19

“Please do not be overly concerned with the figure. As long as the outbreak can be managed effectively by our public health system, it is not important. “The most important thing for us is that we have large-scale vaccinations, especially the booster dose rate at 21.4%,” he said.

The current measures were sufficient to control the situation. In many countries with more daily infections, no additional measures have been taken to prevent the disease.

Additionally, Dr.Opas warned people to take precautions against other diseases showing a resurgence this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of avian influenza cases could reach 22,817 this year, up from 10,698 last year.

Furthermore, there could be 85,000 Dengue fever cases in 2018, up from 9,956 last year. A peak of 13,769 cases was predicted for the peak month of July.

