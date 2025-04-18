US Deepens Ties With India to Counter China’s Growing Influence

The Trump administration is stepping up efforts to counter China’s growing presence in the Indo-Pacific. A major part of this plan involves building a closer relationship with India.

US Vice President JD Vance will visit India for four days next week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This trip highlights the administration’s importance of India’s strategic role in the region.

The visit runs from April 21 to 24 and focuses on strengthening the partnership between the two countries. It comes as the US and China remain locked in a trade dispute and regional tensions continue to rise. Vance’s visit to India underscores the shifting balance during the US-China trade standoff.

China’s Growing Role in the Indo-Pacific

China’s aggressive actions in the Indo-Pacific have raised concerns for the US and its partners. The Belt and Road Initiative has broadened China’s economic influence across Asia. Ongoing disputes in the South China Sea and along the border with India continue to stir tensions.

President Xi Jinping’s recent trip to Southeast Asia was aimed at expanding trade ties, partly in response to US tariffs on Chinese products, which now reach 145%. The US views India as a key partner to counter China’s ambitions. India’s economic growth and improving military strength make it an important ally.

The Quad group, which includes the US, India, Japan, and Australia, has become central to this strategy. The group supports an open Indo-Pacific and pushes back against China’s influence. India’s involvement signals a strong commitment to keeping the region stable.

The Trump administration has made the Quad a foundation of its approach. Recent visits, like the one by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to India, show the ongoing focus on strengthening ties.

JD Vance’s India Visit

JD Vance’s trip will be his first to India as vice-president. He will travel with his wife, Usha Vance, and their children, and is scheduled to meet Modi on April 21. The agenda includes talks on trade and regional priorities. Vance will also visit places like Jaipur and Agra, blending formal meetings with cultural experiences.

This mix highlights the importance of both diplomacy and cultural exchange. His meeting with Modi follows the February meeting between Modi and President Trump in Washington. Both leaders committed to doubling trade to $500 billion.

Vance’s mission is to move these discussions forward. India has already reduced some tariffs on US products, easing trade tensions. The US responded by suspending its 26% tariff on Indian goods for 90 days. These steps show a shared effort to build stronger economic ties.

Trade is at the centre of the US-India partnership, especially in the context of the US-China trade conflict. The Trump administration’s tariffs target the US dependence on Chinese imports. India, with its manufacturing capability, offers a strong alternative.

The planned US-India trade deal focuses on market access and supply chain cooperation. The deal also addresses US concerns about India’s high tariffs, which Trump has called “abusive.” While talks are complex, both sides are making progress and hope to complete the deal by fall 2025.

India’s recent tariff cuts show it is serious about the partnership. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has made it clear that India is open to talks, but wants them to be fair. An Indian official recently expressed hope that the outcome would benefit both countries. This trade agreement could shift the balance of economic power in the region and reduce China’s hold. Tariff negotiations will be a key issue during Vance’s trip.

Boosting Technology and Security Ties

Beyond trade, the US and India are stepping up cooperation in technology and security. The TRUST initiative (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) is a focus, launched during Modi’s February US trip to deepen ties in critical technologies.

Vance is expected to officially launch the initiative during his visit. This builds on earlier efforts such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) and highlights the strong alignment between Washington and New Delhi.

Security cooperation also remains important. India’s role in the Quad increases its strategic value. The US sees India as a strong partner to push back against China’s military actions.

High-level meetings, like Gabbard’s recent talks with Indian officials, have centred on security issues. Even though National Security Adviser Mike Waltz had to cancel his visit over a controversy, it hasn’t slowed the momentum. Vance’s trip is expected to reinforce commitments on security cooperation.

Ongoing Challenges

Despite progress, some issues remain in the US-India relationship. The Trump tariffs have stirred concerns about a global trade war. Trump’s earlier remarks about India’s tariffs created tension, especially over US products like Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The current 90-day suspension of tariffs provides a short pause, but talks remain sensitive. Both sides need to balance domestic demands with broader goals for the partnership.

Other differences continue to affect the relationship. India has stayed neutral on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, keeping ties with Moscow that differ from US policies. Still, both sides share concerns about China, which helps bridge some of the gaps. Modi’s friendly relationship with Trump, seen during their February meeting, helps smooth over disagreements. Vance’s visit builds on this personal diplomacy.

Usha Vance’s role as the first Indian-American Second Lady adds a special dimension to the trip. Her family comes from Andhra Pradesh, though they won’t visit the state this time. Modi’s gesture of giving toys to the Vance children in February was warmly received, and JD Vance described Modi as kind and gracious. These personal moments help build stronger ties between the countries.

Modi is expected to host a meal for the Vance family—a sign of traditional hospitality. These personal touches go hand-in-hand with official talks. Stops in Jaipur and Agra also highlight India’s rich culture. Together, these moments show the many layers of the US-India relationship.

Regional Impact

Vance’s trip comes as power dynamics shift in the region. Xi Jinping’s tour of Southeast Asia was meant to counter US influence. China’s new 125% tariffs on US goods have raised tensions further. India’s closer cooperation with the US weakens China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad’s growing activity also puts more pressure on Beijing’s ambitions. Vance and Modi are expected to cover these changes during their discussions.

The US-India partnership also shapes choices for other Indo-Pacific countries. Nations like Vietnam and Indonesia feel the pressure to align with one side or the other. India’s approach—maintaining some independence while building ties with the US—offers an example. The trade deal and TRUST initiative could set standards for future regional cooperation, showing how countries can work together to limit China’s reach.

Vance’s visit is an important step in the Trump administration’s strategy to counter China. It follows months of top-level meetings, including Gabbard’s visit and Modi’s trip to the US. The focus on trade, technology, and security shows a broad and balanced approach. Success will depend on how well the two countries handle tariff issues and manage complex regional politics. A strong partnership between the US and India could shift the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

This trip also puts Vance in the spotlight as a foreign policy leader. With Trump yet to travel abroad since January, Vance is taking the lead on international issues. His meetings in Italy with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before heading to India show his growing influence.

The results of his India visit will shape how he is seen on the world stage.

The Trump administration sees its partnership with India as a key part of efforts to contain China. Vance’s upcoming visit highlights this commitment. Talks with Modi will push forward goals on trade and technology. While there are still challenges, both countries are working toward a stable Indo-Pacific. The outcome of this visit could shape future alliances in the region and help counterbalance China’s influence.

