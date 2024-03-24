Connect with us

News

Chinese Social Media App TikTok Declared a National Security Threat
Advertisement

News

Holland America Cruise Ship 'Incident' Kills 2 Crew Members

News

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico 2024

News News Asia

Indian Rupee Hits Record Low As Elections Loom

News

Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis After Abdominal Surgery

News

How Grass Fuels the Surge in Devastating Wildfires across the US

News World News

Catherine, Princess of Wales 42 Announces She Has Cancer

News

The Weekly Inflation Rate In Pakistan Decreased By 1.13%

News

Near Moscow, Gunmen Open Fire And Throw Bombs At a Concert Hall, Killing Many

News

Donald Trump Might Make $3 Billion If The Truth is Made Public

News

Government Shutdown Bills Pass The House; Now It's Up To The Senate

News

Missouri Student Riley Strain's Body Found In Tennessee River; No Foul Play Suspected

News

Crypto Fintechzoom: Discovering Crypto's Future with FintechZoom

News Southern Thailand

Suspected Insurgents Ignite a Firestorm in Southern Thailand

News

Thailand and UK Forge Strategic Partnership, Sign Agreement on Trade, Tourism, and Visa Exemptions

News

Biden Administration Forgives $6 Billion in Student Loans for Public Service Workers

News

Nike Stocks Fall On Lackluster Outlook, Slowing Sales In China

News

Chinese Tourists Lead International Arrivals in Thailand

News

Air Europa Customers Warned Of Data Leak By IAG, WSJ Says

News

Thailand Emerges as Asia's Leading Ice Cream Exporter with 7.3% Year-on-Year Growth

News

Chinese Social Media App TikTok Declared a National Security Threat

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 min ago

on

Chinese Social Media App TikTok Declared a National Security Threat

(CTN News) – TikTok, a social media platform owned by a Chinese company, has been declared a threat to national security by Taiwan’s Minister of Digital Affairs, Audrey Tang.

Tang pointed out that TikTok is associated with foreign adversaries, which aligns with the United States’ view that the platform poses a threat to national security.

Tang stated in a recent legislative hearing that “Taiwan has classified TikTok as a dangerous product.” According to her, any product that can be controlled by foreign adversaries, whether directly or indirectly, poses a threat to Taiwan’s national information and communication security, according to Taiwan’s standards.

In the United States, a similar trend has been observed in Taiwan. As a result of a recent bill passed by the US House of Representatives, ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, has been given a deadline to divest its US assets or face a nationwide ban. There is concern over foreign influence over digital platforms in Taiwan, which is reflected in this legislation.

Tang revealed that Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) has proposed an amendment to the Cyber Security Management Act, echoing concerns raised by the U.S. House of Representatives’ bill concerning indirect foreign influence. In addition to safeguarding Taiwan’s digital infrastructure, this amendment reflects Taiwan’s commitment to preventing external interference.

There is already a restriction on the use of TikTok within Taiwanese government agencies and their premises. In the meantime, however, Tang hinted at the possibility of extending the ban to schools, non-governmental agencies, and public spaces, pending a decision by the Cabinet. In her remarks, she stressed that such a decision would require a comprehensive assessment taking into consideration both legal processes and the practical feasibility of the proposal.

“The final decision will be made by the Cabinet following an extensive review of opinions from different sectors,” the ministry stated. A series of interministerial discussions have been convened by the Cabinet in order to address this issue in an effective manner.

Furthermore, the digital ministry indicated that it was keeping a close eye on the progress of the TikTok bill in the US Congress, an indication that it was keenly interested in international developments that might affect U.S. digital security policy.

In accordance with existing regulations established in 2019 and revised in 2022, any information and communication system or service with the potential to disrupt government operations or societal stability is classified as a product endangering national information and communication security, according to CNA Taiwan.

SEE ALSO:

Updated WhatsApp Status! You Can Now Share Videos Up To 1 Minute Long

Telegram’s Services In Spain Are Suspended By The High Court

Elevate Your Email Game with Google Workspace Signature Manager
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies