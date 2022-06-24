Digital Lottery 1 Aug. Increased to 7.1 Million Tickets

In August 1st’s draw, the Government Lottery Office (GLO) will increase digital lottery ticket availability by 2 million, to 7.1 million, and may increase them periodically by 2 million each time, up to a maximum of 20 million tickets this year.

The online option has proven very popular, with over 2.8 million tickets sold in just six hours last week.

The GLO has decided to increase online lottery ticket availability for the August 1st drawing, tickets for which will be available online on July 17th, citing the positive response to digital lottery ticket sales through the “Pao Tang” platform for the last two draws that sold out in a matter of days.

The increases will be made on a step-by-step basis, however, to maintain a balance between conventional and electronic ticket sales.

To prevent overpricing, the GLO board has decided to increase outlets selling lottery tickets from 1,000 to 2,000 by year’s end, at 80 baht each.

The GLO has tried several ways to solve the problem of overpricing lottery tickets in the past few years, including printing more tickets.

Lottery tickets are commonly sold for more than 100 baht, and sometimes as high as 130 baht, whereas their face value is actually 80 baht.

Considering the overwhelming public response to the launch of online lottery sales in mid-May, the GLO may be on the right track in addressing overpriced lottery tickets.