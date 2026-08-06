Chiang Rai Police Hunt Gold Robbers in Laos: 100,000 Baht Reward Offered

CHIANG RAI – Two armed men stole 13 million baht worth of gold from a Chiang Rai mall. They robbed the Yaowarat Krungthep gold shop at Tesco Lotus in Chiang Khong. The brazen theft took place on the evening of August 4.

After grabbing 184 baht’s worth of gold, the suspects fled on a motorcycle. They parked near the Thai-Lao border and quickly crossed the Mekong River. The men escaped into Bokeo province in neighboring Laos to avoid capture.

Key Takeaways

Two armed suspects stole gold worth 13 million baht from a Chiang Khong mall.

The thieves escaped across the Mekong River into Bokeo province, Laos.

Thai police have issued an official arrest warrant for a 28-year-old Lao suspect.

Police have now identified the two men involved in this shocking crime. On August 6, the Thoeng Provincial Court approved an arrest warrant for one suspect. Police Lieutenant Colonel Itthipol Chalatanyakit successfully led the request for this arrest warrant.

The named suspect is 28-year-old Khamthid Pornprasid, who is a Lao national. He is also known by the alias Somchai Thipwan. He faces multiple serious charges, including armed robbery and illegal gun possession.

Furthermore, the suspect is charged with firing a weapon in a public place. During the robbery, the men wore face masks to hide their identities. They used a vehicle to escape and take the stolen property away safely.

Cross-Border Manhunt Underway

Khamthid holds a valid international passport that was issued in April 2025. It remains valid until 2035, giving him the ability to travel easily. Thai security forces are currently working closely with their neighbors to find him.

Chiang Khong police have officially asked the Bokeo police command for help. Authorities are actively tracking the suspects on the Lao side of the border. You can track ongoing border crime stories through regional Thai news outlets.

Police recently found clothes belonging to the suspects in the Lao town of Houay Xai. This town sits directly across the river from the Chiang Khong district. However, investigators believe the two men have already left the Houay Xai area.

The search continues as police hope to bring both criminals to justice quickly. Law enforcement agencies are sharing information to prevent the men from escaping further. They urge anyone with helpful information to contact the local authorities immediately.

Currently, the Chiang Khong Provincial Police have announced a reward of 100,000 baht for anyone who provides information or clues that can lead to the arrest of the suspect.

The police ask the public for cooperation. If you see the suspect or have any information that is useful, you can report it at the Chiang Khong Police Station, call 053-791-426, or the hotline 191, 24 hours a day.

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