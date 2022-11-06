Lamborghini Crashes at High Speed, Injuring 3 People

A Lamborghini driving erratically at high speeds collided with a Toyota sedan, which was subsequently hit by a pickup, which hit a road barrier and overturned.

The accident on the Don Muang Tollway on Saturday morning was caused by a Lamborghini driven by a Singaporean man, resulting in five casualties.

According to the Expressway Traffic Control police, the collision occurred in the tollway’s southbound lane near Don Mueang airport.

When emergency personnel and police got on the scene, they saw light poles, and a barrier was strewn along the elevated route and heavy traffic.

A Toyota pickup truck with a severely damaged front end was discovered crashed near a Toyota car. A yellow Lamborghini had also incurred significant damage farther along the tollway.

Five people were hurt, including a husband and wife in the pickup truck and three in the sedan, ages 25, 33, and 61.

They were all transferred to Vimut Hospital in the Phaya Thai district of Bangkok.

The Lamborghini’s driver, a 51-year-old Singaporean national who was not identified, was unharmed.

According to preliminary investigations, the Lamborghini was driving erratically at high speeds before colliding with the Toyota car, propelling it into a light pole before being rear-ended by a pickup, which also slammed into the barrier before flipping over.

The driver of the Lamborghini has been arrested, and police are evaluating video from the incident to determine charges and damages.

One Killed, 7 Injured in Bus Accident

One bus passenger was killed, and 7 others were injured after a tour bus carrying them to a shrine crashed into a roadside ditch in Nong Ki district early Saturday morning after one of its tires blew.

According to police, the incident occurred on Highway 24 along the Chok Chai-Det Udom road heading to downtown Nong Ki district of Buri Ram.

When police and rescue workers arrived on the site, they discovered a double-decker bus overturned in a ditch.

One of the passengers was discovered dead and stuck inside. Seven additional people were injured, two of whom were badly, and were transferred to Nong Ki and Nang Rong hospitals.

Arom Saisawat, 59, of Hua Hin, claimed she and 48 neighbours boarded a bus from Hua Hin for a Thod Krathin robe-offering ritual at Wat Suanpa Assamitham in Surin province’s Samrong Thap district.

A tire suddenly burst as they passed through Buri Ram, causing the bus driver to lose control and crash, then overturn in a roadside ditch.

She claimed that the terrified passengers screamed.

The driver, who only went by Mon, 26, said the bus left Hua Hin around 6 p.m. on Friday and stopped at a few gas stations along the way.

He added that around 10 kilometres after his most recent break, one of the tire burst, forcing him to lose control of the vehicle.