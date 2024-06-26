Thai Post Launches Euro 2024 Contest with Prize of 10 Million Baht

(CTN News) – Thai Post launched its Euro 2024 fortunate prize game with a spectacular roadshow in Phuket Town yesterday, starting a statewide campaign to promote the event.

Assistant Postmaster of Phuket, Piyavit Siksamat, emphasized Thai Post’s engagement with Thairath to engage the people in the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship, which will be held in Germany.

Thai Post launches Euro 2024 contest with Prizes

This promotion, Cheer Football with Passion, Celebrate with Fortune Anywhere, Anytime, offers over 10 million baht prizes, including cash, automobiles, gold, and other perks. The main prize consists of 6.5 million baht in cash.

Participants may enroll in two ways: by purchasing a physical postcard for 2 baht at any post office nationwide or via postal delivery workers, or by purchasing an online postcard for the same amount using the Prompt Post and Paotang apps.

Thai Post will print the online postcards to match the actual postcards’ dimensions and include them in the prize drawing. Postal workers travel in caravans to key cities nationwide to promote participation using offline and online postcards. At significant sites, the campaign also offers photo ops and interactive events.

The campaign’s two prize drawings are planned for after the tournament’s Round of 16 and the Euro 2024 final, respectively. On July 14, the deadline for online postcards sent via Prompt Post and Paotang is 11:59 p.m., and for physical postcards, it is 6 p.m.

According to Phuket News, the top online postcard sender will receive a special reward in addition to the regular awards. The person who sends the most online postcards during the Euro 2024 event will receive a red MG electric automobile and 24 gold awards worth more than one million baht.

In related events, the head of Surat Thani police initiated a vigorous campaign to combat illicit gambling related to the Euro 2024 football competition to protect the public and keep residents safe from gambling-related scams.

