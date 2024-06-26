Connect with us

News

Thai Post Launches Euro 2024 Contest with Prize of 10 Million Baht
Advertisement

News

Over 500 Charged Under Biden's Gun Safety Law for Trafficking and Other Crimes

News

Thai National Team Will Wear Olympic Jerseys Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

News

U.S. Diplomat Urges More Chinese Students in Humanities, Indian students for Sciences

News

Hillary Clinton is Releasing a Collection of Essays About Her Personal and Professional Life

News

US Sets New Record: 2.99 Million Air Travelers Screened in One Day

News

Canada Considers Import Tariffs on Chinese-Made Electric Vehicles

News

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Tennessee case About Gender-Affirming Care.

News

Officials in Minnesota warn that the Rapidan Dam is in "Imminent Failure Condition."

News

Chinese Hackers RedJuliett Hit Taiwanese Organizations: Cybersecurity Firm

News

Thailand Finance Minister Believes GDP Growth Would be Boosted to 3% this Year

News

Modi Calls for 'Consensus' As Indian Parliament Meets After Elections.

News

Local Community Shocked by Child Abuse Incident in Thailand

News Regional News

High School Student Dies After Being Electrocuted By School Water Dispenser

News

Thailand: A Top Global MICE Destination Generating Over 1.2 Trillion Baht

News

Thailand Approves 164 Billion Baht for Final Double-Track Railway Routes

News

North London Homeowner Discovers Cannabis Farm and 10 Tonnes of Soil in Family Home

News

Thailand Introduces "Dee-Delivery" Regulations to Enhance Consumer Protection for Online Shoppers

News

Fire Damages 100 Million Baht at Famous Temple in Chiang Rai

News

Thailand is Expecting Flash Floods and Strong Winds

News

Thai Post Launches Euro 2024 Contest with Prize of 10 Million Baht

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Thai Post Launches Euro 2024 Contest with Prize of 10 Million Baht

(CTN News) – Thai Post launched its Euro 2024 fortunate prize game with a spectacular roadshow in Phuket Town yesterday, starting a statewide campaign to promote the event.

Assistant Postmaster of Phuket, Piyavit Siksamat, emphasized Thai Post’s engagement with Thairath to engage the people in the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship, which will be held in Germany.

Thai Post launches Euro 2024 contest with Prizes

This promotion, Cheer Football with Passion, Celebrate with Fortune Anywhere, Anytime, offers over 10 million baht prizes, including cash, automobiles, gold, and other perks. The main prize consists of 6.5 million baht in cash.

Participants may enroll in two ways: by purchasing a physical postcard for 2 baht at any post office nationwide or via postal delivery workers, or by purchasing an online postcard for the same amount using the Prompt Post and Paotang apps.

Thai Post will print the online postcards to match the actual postcards’ dimensions and include them in the prize drawing. Postal workers travel in caravans to key cities nationwide to promote participation using offline and online postcards. At significant sites, the campaign also offers photo ops and interactive events.

The campaign’s two prize drawings are planned for after the tournament’s Round of 16 and the Euro 2024 final, respectively. On July 14, the deadline for online postcards sent via Prompt Post and Paotang is 11:59 p.m., and for physical postcards, it is 6 p.m.

According to Phuket News, the top online postcard sender will receive a special reward in addition to the regular awards. The person who sends the most online postcards during the Euro 2024 event will receive a red MG electric automobile and 24 gold awards worth more than one million baht.

In related events, the head of Surat Thani police initiated a vigorous campaign to combat illicit gambling related to the Euro 2024 football competition to protect the public and keep residents safe from gambling-related scams.

Related CTN News:

Thailand Finance Minister Believes GDP Growth Would be Boosted to 3% this Year

Hotels in Thailand Fret as German Itravel Group Files for Bankruptcy

Thailand: A Top Global MICE Destination Generating Over 1.2 Trillion Baht
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading