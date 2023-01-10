Here Are 9 Scholarships Students Can Apply For

(CTN News) – Scholarships help students pay for college. Scholarships can cover tuition, books, housing, food, and other expenses.

Many scholarships are easy to apply for, and if won, can help deserving students afford higher education.

Even if you don’t win a scholarship at first, there are countless types supporting different passions and characteristics that could fit you, so don’t give up. Check out these nine free scholarships you might be eligible for.

Live More Scholarships at Taco Bell

All U.S. residents ages 16-26 are eligible.

About: Make a 2-minute video about how you’re pursuing your passion. Taco Bell Foundation will award Scholarships this year.

The deadline is January 11, 2023

Foundation for Bay Area Creativity

All Bay Area high school students from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Yolo counties.

Submit creative work in seven categories. This year, artists will get up to $50,000.

The deadline is Jan. 12, 2023

PBWCA Scholarship for Young Women

Must be a female, a California resident and a high school senior

Must submit an application, a 500-word essay, and three letters of recommendation (two academic, one non-academic). Up to $15,000 in individual awards

January 27, 2023

Scholarships for youth at Al Teglia

Here’s who’s eligible:

Must be 16-21 years old on May 25, 2023, and live in San Mateo County.

Have a minimum 2.0 GPA as a junior or senior in high school.

Members must have attended a Jobs for Youth workshop.

Essays about financial aid, hardships, accomplishments, and educational goals. Recommendations are required.

January 29, 2023

Scholarship with No Essay

Students who plan to enroll in an accredited U.S. college within one year of graduation. Apply if you’re 17+.

Apply for a chance to win $2000.

January 31, 2023 (monthly)

Scholars at Foot Locker

Students entering their freshman year of college in 2023. Minimum 3.0 GPA.

Sports and leadership questions. One essay and one video. Recommendation required. 20 high school, college-bound seniors across the country will receive up to $20,000 in scholarships for being exemplary leaders on their teams, in their classrooms, and in their communities.

January 31, 2023

Scholarships for No-Essays

Students at any level, school, field, and GPA are eligible

Create a bold profile, and submit with a single click. A winner will receive $25,000.

(Offered each month)

8Billion Video Contest

Residents of the United States in grades 6th-12th.

Show how population growth impacts climate change, gender equality, or waste, and offer a sustainable solution. There will be $1,200 for first place, and money for second and third.

February 22, 2023

Scholarship for Create-A-Greeting-Card

Must be 14 years or older at entry, enrolled in high school, college, university, or homeschooled, and a U.S. citizen.

Create a greeting card with an original photo, artwork, or computer graphics. Winners will receive $10,000 plus a $1,000 prize for their school.

