Connect with us

News

Here Are 9 Scholarships Students Can Apply For
Advertisement

News Crime

Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Boy In Virginia Elementary School Is In Stable Condition: Mayor

News Asia News

Saudi Crown Prince 'Mohammed Bin Salman' Adds $50 Billion Diriyah As PIF’s 5th Giga-Project

News Asia News

Iran Executes 3 More Over Amini Protests

News Thai Legal

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Remains Unconscious After Collapsing 3 Weeks Ago Due To Heart Problem

News

Tesla Delivery Time is Longer on Some China Models After Rebate

News

Young People are Ditching Alcohol For Marijuana, New Report Finds 245% Increase

News

Chinese Rush to Renew Passports After Dropped COVID Border Controls

News

Thailand U-Turns on COVID Vaccination Rule for Visitors

News

Thailand has Ranked 1st in ASEAN and 44th in the World for 4 Consecutive Years Since 2019

News

Thailand to Allow Unvaccinated Tourists to Fly into the Country

News News Asia

Parks Australia Celebrates 30 Years of Elvis-Tribute Gala

News News Asia

Chinese Flock to and from China as Borders Reopened After 2 Years

News

Thailand's Health Minister Chastised Over Sudden Covid-19 Vaccine Requirement

News

Vivo Launches V25 5G And V25e

News

A four-Meter Wave Capsized a Tugboat Off Pha Ngan, All Crew Rescued

News

Tracy Police Found More than 1,100 Marijuana Plants in Two Search Warrants

News

Thailand Introduces New COVID-19 Entry Requirements as China’s Borders Reopen

News

Thai Education Visa: Everything you need to know

News

China Reopens Borders in Final Farewell to Zero-COVID

News

Here Are 9 Scholarships Students Can Apply For

Published

20 mins ago

on

Here Are 9 Scholarships Students Can Apply For

(CTN News) – Scholarships help students pay for college. Scholarships can cover tuition, books, housing, food, and other expenses.

Many scholarships are easy to apply for, and if won, can help deserving students afford higher education.

Even if you don’t win a scholarship at first, there are countless types supporting different passions and characteristics that could fit you, so don’t give up. Check out these nine free scholarships you might be eligible for.

Live More Scholarships at Taco Bell

All U.S. residents ages 16-26 are eligible.

About: Make a 2-minute video about how you’re pursuing your passion. Taco Bell Foundation will award Scholarships this year.

The deadline is January 11, 2023

Foundation for Bay Area Creativity

All Bay Area high school students from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Yolo counties.

Submit creative work in seven categories. This year, artists will get up to $50,000.

The deadline is Jan. 12, 2023

PBWCA Scholarship for Young Women

Must be a female, a California resident and a high school senior

Must submit an application, a 500-word essay, and three letters of recommendation (two academic, one non-academic). Up to $15,000 in individual awards

January 27, 2023

Scholarships for youth at Al Teglia

Here’s who’s eligible:

  • Must be 16-21 years old on May 25, 2023, and live in San Mateo County.

  • Have a minimum 2.0 GPA as a junior or senior in high school.

  • Members must have attended a Jobs for Youth workshop.

Essays about financial aid, hardships, accomplishments, and educational goals. Recommendations are required.

January 29, 2023

Scholarship with No Essay

Students who plan to enroll in an accredited U.S. college within one year of graduation. Apply if you’re 17+.

Apply for a chance to win $2000.

January 31, 2023 (monthly)

Scholars at Foot Locker

Students entering their freshman year of college in 2023. Minimum 3.0 GPA.

Sports and leadership questions. One essay and one video. Recommendation required. 20 high school, college-bound seniors across the country will receive up to $20,000 in scholarships for being exemplary leaders on their teams, in their classrooms, and in their communities.

January 31, 2023

Scholarships for No-Essays

Students at any level, school, field, and GPA are eligible

Create a bold profile, and submit with a single click. A winner will receive $25,000.

(Offered each month)

8Billion Video Contest

Residents of the United States in grades 6th-12th.

Show how population growth impacts climate change, gender equality, or waste, and offer a sustainable solution. There will be $1,200 for first place, and money for second and third.

February 22, 2023

Scholarship for Create-A-Greeting-Card

Must be 14 years or older at entry, enrolled in high school, college, university, or homeschooled, and a U.S. citizen.

Create a greeting card with an original photo, artwork, or computer graphics. Winners will receive $10,000 plus a $1,000 prize for their school.

SEE ALSO:

Waste-To-Fuel System Powered By Solar

Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Boy In Virginia Elementary School Is In Stable Condition: Mayor

Jack Ma Relinquishes Control of China’s Fintech Giant Ant Group
Related Topics:
Continue Reading