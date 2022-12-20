Body of Missing 63-Year-Old Canadian Man Found in Southern Thailand

The body of a 63 year old Canadian man washed up on a beach on the mainland of Surat Thani province in southern Thailand yesterday evening. He went missing from the island of Koh Phangan six days ago.

Officers from a local Police Station rushed to Khanom Beach around 8 p.m. after locals discovered a decaying body on the shore in front of the Khanom Power Plant.

Police identified the man as 63 year old Albert Floyd Newotta, of Canadian nationality, who was last seen at Phangan Villa Hotel in Koh Phangan in southern Thailand on Tuesday, December 13.

Mr. Newotta’s wife Mrs. Supaporn Newotta filed a report at Koh Phangan Police Station on Saturday, December 17, after her husband went missing from the resort.

Mrs. Supaporn and police officers went to Newotta’s hotel room to inspect it. The door was locked and his motorcycle was parked outside. Inside the room the found all ofMr. Newotta’s belongings, including his mobile phone.

His white paddle board and paddle were the only things missing.

On Saturday, December 13, witnesses reported seeing Mr. Newotta at the hotel. Police suspect that he went out paddle boarding on Saturday afternoon. His body floated a distance of around 58 kilometers, washing up six days later on Thailand’s southeastern coast.

Irishman Drowns While Kayaking in Southern Thailand

On December 19, a 22-year-old man from Northern Ireland died after his kayak capsized in Khao Sok National Park in Krabi Province, Southern Thailand.

Odhran O’Neill, from Lurgan, County Armagh in Northern Ireland, was last seen in Khao Sok National Park on Saturday around 1pm.

His kayak capsized only 4.5 meters (15 feet) from the shore. He stated that if the kayak capsized, he would swim to shore, but he was never seen again. According to reports, his body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to Mr. O’Neill’s uncle, David O’Dowd, Odhran took a week off from his apprenticeship last week to visit Thailand with a friend.

The couple had settled outside of Bangkok and planned to travel around the country for a few months.

His uncle stated that the family is currently working to have Mr. O'Neill's body returned to them.

His uncle thanked everyone who helped with the search by sharing the social media post and expressed their thoughts and prayers to the family.

