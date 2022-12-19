22-Year-Old Irishman Dies in Kayaking Accident in Southern Thailand

A 22-year-old man from Northern Ireland died after his kayak capsized in Southern Thailand’s Khao Sok National Park in Krabi Province.

Odhran O’Neill, from Lurgan, County Armagh in Northern Ireland, was last seen on Saturday around 1pm in Khao Sok National Park.

His kayak capsized only 4.5m (15ft) from the shoreline. He stated that he would swim to shore after the kayak capsized, but he was never seen again. His body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to reports.

Mr. O’Neill’s uncle, David O’Dowd, told the BBC that Odhran took a week off from his apprenticeship to visit Thailand with a friend last week.

The couple had settled outside of Bangkok and planned to travel around the country for a few months.

His uncle stated that the family is currently working to have Mr. O’Neill’s body returned to them. He estimated it would take between seven and ten days.

His uncle thanked everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing the social media post and said their thoughts and prayers were with the family.

Khao Sok National Park in southern Thailand is a nature reserve with dense virgin jungle, towerlike limestone karst formations, and the man-made Cheow Lan Lake. Rare species such as the giant parasitic Rafflesia flower, hornbill birds, gibbons, and tigers call it home.

The park can be explored on elephant back, by hiking trail, and by rafting, canoeing, or kayaking down the Sok River.

