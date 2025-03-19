Bill Gates Says He Can’t Fix The US’s World Health Funding Shortfalls.

(CTN News) – Two people who know about the situation brought Reuters’ attention: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has been aggressively advocating for government officials under President Donald Trump to continue funding health programs all around the world.

Apart from treating HIV, these groups also offer children vaccinations.

Consequently, his foundation isn’t able to cover the deficits.

According to the people, Bill Gates, a former computer magnate who is now a worldwide health philanthropist, has visited politicians from both the Republican and Democratic parties as well as the National Security Council to advocate for that specific cause recently.

In terms of world health, Bill Gates is among the most powerful person on the planet. A Gates Foundation spokesman said, “Bill [Gates] was recently in Washington DC meeting with decision makers to discuss the life-saving impact of US international assistance and the need of a strategic plan to protect the world’s most vulnerable while safeguarding America’s health and security.”

The sources claim Bill Gates told the authorities he visited the message that his foundation cannot occupy the role of the United States government in terms of the obligations it carries. A comment quite similar to the one stated earlier is that the Gates Institute’s directors have openly said that no other organisation had such capability.

The United States leaving will affect some of the main objectives the Gates Foundation has set for itself, including the fight against polio and the reduction of malaria.

A source close to the company claims that the Foundation would be required to decide whether or not it would be able to keep the timeframe for such programs under such circumstances as well as the way it would proceed doing so.

Apart from talking about the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, Bill Gates also covered GAVI, an acronym for the Vaccine Alliance.

Both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump could examine a range of these choices. Apart from the United States’ one billion dollar donation to the Global Fund, it also makes more than three hundred million dollar contributions to it.

Furthermore included in the assessment shortlist, according to the respective source, were other initiatives included in the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Regarding this subject, Gavi said that it had not received a termination notice for the main funding contract it had with the United States; the Global Fund refrained from commenting. Both of these comments responded to the situation.

Bill Gates’ White House responded by not offering any remarks.

Though a State Department spokesman claims the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has stopped more than 5,200 grants and contracts, important program awards are still being given.

“USAID continues to support the US coordinated, interagency response to the Ebola outbreak in Uganda; to provide lifeline HIV care and treatment services; to provide emergency assistance in conflict zones; and to support key American strategic partners,” a government agency representative said.

Bill Gates also encouraged the US to keep supporting the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the National Security Council, which Trump tried to have removed from the council on the first day of his government. Gates also urged the US to keep working to eradicate polio.

The Bill Gates Foundation receives over $8 billion a year from a budget. The foundation was laid in 2000. Gates visited the authorities in charge of security many times during the administrations that before him to have discussions about critical concerns including malaria and COVID-19.

Reports state that he ate dinner with Trump in December before the inauguration, then once more had the White House in early February following the first news of USAID funding cuts. These two sessions happened before the inauguration. NBC carried a narrative that offered this information.

SOURCE: TN

SEE ALSO:

German Terrorizes Dental Clinics in Northeastern Thailand

Arizona Supreme Court Uses AI Avatars to Make Justice More Accessible.