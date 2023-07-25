BBC Apologises for Publishing Inaccurate Story on Nigel Farage

The BBC has apologised to Nigel Farage for a story it carried on the closure of his accounts at NatWest’s (NWG.L) private bank Coutts, which he said was due to his political views.

According to the BBC, Farage fell below the financial threshold required to be a customer at Coutts, which advises its clients to be able to borrow or invest at least 1 million pounds ($1.28 million) with the bank or hold 3 million pounds in savings.

However, an internal assessment of Farage’s bank account revealed that the private bank’s wealth reputational risk committee had stated that his beliefs did not correspond with the firm’s own.

“We acknowledge that the information we reported – that Coutts’ decision on Mr Farage’s account did not involve considerations about his political views – turned out to be incorrect and have apologised to Mr Farage,” the BBC wrote in its website’s corrections and clarifications section.

My thanks to @BBCSimonJack for his apology. I have also received a letter of apology from the BBC News CEO, Deborah Turness. I am very grateful to both. pic.twitter.com/ddjBkLUWUf — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 24, 2023

The BBC appended a correction at the top of the online version of the original report, and BBC Business Editor Simon Jack issued his own apologies through Twitter.

“The information upon which we based our reporting on Nigel Farage and his bank accounts came from a trusted and senior source,” Jack explained. “However, the information turned out to be both incomplete and inaccurate.”

Farage thanked Jack and stated that he had received an apologetic letter from BBC News Chief Executive Deborah Turness. “I am very grateful to both,” he tweeted.

Natwest CEO Alison Rose also apologised last week to Farage, an anti-immigrant politician who was a major Brexit supporter during Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016.

The issue compelled the government to intervene last week, with the finance ministry establishing new guidelines requiring British banks to justify and postpone any decision to terminate an account.

