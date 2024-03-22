Chinese Tourists Lead International Arrivals in Thailand

Connect with us

(CTN News) – The number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand has taken the number one spot as far as international tourist numbers are concerned, according to Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA).

The news was revealed at the PBTA’s regular meeting, which was held at the Bangkok Pattaya Hospital conference room on March 20th, 2024.

PBTA president Boonanan Patanasin presided over the meeting, along with Deputy Director Malika Sudsaneh of the Pattaya Office of Tourism and Sports (TAT), as well as government officials and representatives from Chonburi’s hospitality industry, who were also present at the meeting.

Chinese Tourists Bring 4 Billion to Thailand After Visa Waivers 2

During the month of January of this year, Thailand welcomed approximately 16.96 million domestic tourists. This represents an increase of 6.54% compared to the same period last year. These visits generated 8.02 billion baht in revenue, which represents an increase of 8.59%.

A major factor contributing to this positive trend is the Thai government’s tourism initiatives, which aim to promote secondary cities. The winter season also contributes to the high number of tourists flocking to the northern and northeastern regions of the country.

The reason Chonburi remains a popular tourist destination is that it is among the top five most visited destinations by Thai tourists, according to Ms. Malika.

International Tourist Arrival Statistics

elephant show at the Nong 001

More than 1,169,996 domestic visitors came to the province in the past year, placing it behind only Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

She also shared with us the information regarding the arrival of international tourists to Thailand between January 1st and March 10th, 2024. She stated that China emerged as the leading source country for international tourists to Thailand, followed by Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India.

A recent ranking by the United Kingdom also revealed that Thailand had secured a prestigious spot among the top 20 must-see tourist destinations in the world in 2024. According to Ms. Malik, Thailand was ranked 6th, surpassing Japan in 16th, making it one of only two Asian countries to be recognized for this.
