Authorities believe a 34-year-old French tourist who went missing in Surat Thani province in southern Thailand fell to his death. Last Saturday, a French tourist went missing while looking for his lost drone.

The body of Gollino Cyrit Tizzlano, 34, was discovered at the base of a cliff in the Phanom district of Surat Thani province in southern Thailand.

Surat Thani Governor Wichawut Jinto told Thai media on Thursday that 120 forest officials, rescue workers, and villagers, as well as two sniffer dogs, were deployed in the search for Mr. Tizzlano.

The search was called off at 12:23 p.m. on Thursday when his body was discovered in a bamboo clump at the bottom of a 150-metre-tall cliff about one kilometre away from Wat Tham Phanthurat.

His disappearance was reported to police on Tuesday by the owner of Khao Sok Holiday Resort in Phanom district’s tambon Khlong Sok, where he stayed.

Mr. Tizzlano informed the owner around 10 a.m. on Saturday that he would go trekking in Khao Sok National Park’s jungle.

On Saturday, three villagers saw Mr. Tizzlano flying his drone around Khao Phanthurat mountain, outside the Khao Sok National Park area, before it crashed and vanished.

Mr. Tizzlano is thought to have been in an accident while looking for or operating his drone.

Mr. Tizzlano’s family was expressed condolences by the governor, who promised to improve safety measures for visitors to the province.

Rescuers moved his body to a nearby hospital for a postmortem examination, and authorities notified the French embassy.

Russian Tourist Dead in Southern Thailand

According to police, a Russian tourist drowned last Sunday at Karon beach in Muang district.

The deceased was identified as Vladimir Kharitonov, 60, by Pol Lt Col Ekachai Siri of Phuket tourist police. His death was announced around 10.30 a.m.

On November 9, he and his wife Marina, 60, arrived in Phuket. They checked into the Best Western Karon Beach Hotel and were scheduled to leave on November 22.

Mrs. Kharitonov told police that she and her husband went swimming in the sea at Karon beach around 9 a.m. on Sunday. She quickly left to retrieve some belongings.

When she returned to the beach, she noticed a lifeguard performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her husband. He stated that Kharitonov had passed out and was not breathing.

Kharitonov was taken by ambulance to Chalong Hospital, where he died before being brought from the beach, according to a doctor. He drowned, according to an autopsy performed at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mrs. Kharitonov stated that she does not question the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death. She planned to return his body from Thailand to Russia for the funeral.

According to police, there was a no-swimming flag on the beach. There was no rip current near the beach, according to the lifeguard who performed CPR.

He noticed the Russian man lying face down in the water and assumed he had passed out due to illness.

According to Police, the death was reported to the Russian consulate in Phuket, Thailand.