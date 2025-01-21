Taiwan Hit By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

According to the island’s weather agency, a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit a rural, mountainous region in southern Taiwan near Chiayi City early Tuesday. Reports indicated only minor damage.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a major semiconductor company, evacuated workers from central and southern Taiwan factories and confirmed that all staff were safe.

According to Reuters, the quake was felt in Taipei, shaking buildings in the capital. The weather agency reported that it occurred just after midnight at a depth of 9.4 km (6 miles), with its epicentre in Dapu township, Chiayi County.

In Tainan, the fire department said a few people were trapped in damaged buildings, though some had already been rescued.

Chiayi’s fire department reported no significant injuries or fatalities at this time.

A Dapu official, identified only by the surname Chi, stated that some villages experienced power outages and minor building damage. The local fire department indicated no clear signs of a major disaster.

The island lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most earthquakes occur. In 1906, the Meishan earthquake near Chiayi claimed over 1,200 lives.

The island’s last significant quake, a magnitude 7.2, struck Hualien County on the east coast in April, killing 13 people.

Additionally, a 2016 earthquake in southern Taiwan caused over 100 deaths, while a 1999 quake measuring 7.3 killed more than 2,000.

