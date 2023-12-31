Connect with us

Health

Vaping Dilemma: Escalating Seizures vs. Influx of Unauthorized Flavors from China
Advertisement

Health

Study: Lung Cancer Pill Reduces Death Risk By 50%.

Health

Pfizer COVID Shots To Be Updated In Pakistan As New Variants Spread

Health

Study Finds Smokers Are Twice As Likely To Quit Using Cytisine

Health

The Winter Wonder Fruit: Unveiling the Health Benefits of Kinnow

Health

The Risk Of Chronic Kidney Disease May Rise When Food Is Salted.

Health

30 Weed Predictions Very Likely to Come True in 2024

Health

Mpox Outbreak In Congo Raises Concerns Of Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Communities

Health

OCD Holiday Survival Guide: Expert Tips for a Stress-Free and Joyful Season

Health

Dengue Fever Is Soaring Worldwide, How to Stay Protected?

Health

What Cannabis does to Your Body and Brain

Health

Sexually Transmitted Mpox Outbreak In Congo: A Hidden Crisis Fueled By Discrimination

Health

Experts Say a Silent Epidemic Of 'High Blood Pressure' Affects 23% Of 18-29-Year-Olds.

Health

Increased COVID-19 Testing Is Recommended By Punjab Health Authorities For Hospitals.

Health

New Severe Asthma Treatment: Goodbye Inhaled Steroids.

Health

New Antibody Treatment Cuts RSV Hospital Admissions in Babies by 80%

Health

How Selling Your Unused Diabetic Supplies Can Support Global Health

Health

Unraveling the Wonders of VEGF Human: A Closer Look at its Function and Significance in Human Biology

Health

What to Eat to Help You Live Longer And Healthier

Health

Breast Cancer Screening Disparities In Women With Schizophrenia.

Health

Vaping Dilemma: Escalating Seizures vs. Influx of Unauthorized Flavors from China

Published

3 days ago

on

Vaping

(CTN News) – Federal authorities are increasing the confiscation of unauthorized electronic cigarettes at U.S. ports, yet a surge of thousands of new flavored products from China is inundating the country, as indicated by government and industry data examined by The Associated Press.

These statistics underscore the tumultuous state of the $7 billion vaping market in the United States, raising concerns about the U.S. government’s ability to halt the influx of fruit-flavored disposable e-cigarettes popular among 1 in 10 American teenagers.

Vaping Market Turmoil: Relentless Challenge for Regulation

Industry data from analytics firm Circana reveals that over 11,500 unique vaping products are now available in U.S. stores, marking a 27% increase from the 9,000 products reported in June.

Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, a psychologist at Stanford University, points out the challenge:

“FDA whacks one product, and then the manufacturers get around it, and the kids get around it. It’s too easy to change your product a little bit and just relaunch it.”

The chaotic situation persists despite federal actions, such as the recent public announcement of the seizure of 1.4 million illegal flavored e-cigarettes, including Elf Bar shipments, from China.

U.S. officials have refused entry to 374 shipments this year, more than double the number in 2022, with nearly all the new products being disposable e-cigarettes that generated $3.2 billion in the first 11 months of the year.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized only a few e-cigarettes for adult smokers, and the agency is reviewing products from major companies like Juul.

Regulators consider most other e-cigarettes illegal. Despite record seizures and refusals, the rise in sales continues, raising questions about the effectiveness of import restrictions.

FDA Challenges: Legal Limits, Delayed Reviews

The FDA, facing challenges in penalizing foreign companies, has sent warning letters to U.S. stores but lacks legally binding authority.

The agency struggles to complete a lengthy review of manufacturers’ applications, prompting public health groups to sue for a faster process.

The delays and outdated regulatory approaches have led to calls for considering decisions about entire classes of e-cigarettes rather than individual products.

As the debate continues, the concern remains that without swift and decisive action, the nation may witness a persistent rise in nicotine addiction among young people.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies