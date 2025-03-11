Myanmar Women Recognized on International Women’s Day

As International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide, the incredible achievements of Myanmar women in diverse fields are acknowledged. Their efforts make a significant difference in communities, often overcoming barriers.

Lei Lei Win, founder of the Shwe Myittar Charity Organization, juggles her roles as a mother, daughter, and leader.

“Being a woman is our identity, and we should embrace it wholeheartedly. Women have both a compassionate heart and a resilient spirit, which are our true strengths,” she said during an International Women’s Day interview.

Under her leadership, Shwe Myittar Charity Organization, established three years ago, offers services like emergency ambulance transport to ensure patients get to hospitals on time, oxygen concentrators and medical equipment rental, and free childbirth assistance for expectant mothers.

“For those in need, organizations like the Myanmar Women’s Affairs Federation and the Myanmar Maternal and Child Welfare Association play a key role. Their support ensures that no one has to face hardships alone,” she told the Global Times.

Another inspiring figure is Yin Yin Aye, 37, a Yangon Bus Service (YBS) driver who has been in the role for nine years. She manages her responsibilities as a single mother who supports her parents and daughter.

“In a male-dominated job, I wanted to prove that women can excel too,” she shared. “I’m proud to serve my community through my work.”

Yin Yin Aye drives five days a week, starting at 5:30 a.m. and wrapping up around 8:30 p.m. She admitted to early challenges, from understanding bus mechanics to navigating routes, but she adapted over time.

“Though it was tough at first, I didn’t give up. I worked hard, learned from my mistakes, and faced challenges head-on,” she added.

Hnin Si Myint, who runs the Golden Heart Disabled Animals Rescue Shelter, is another remarkable woman making a difference. She’s dedicated over a decade to helping animals in need.

“Some jobs come with challenges for women, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do them. Take the first step, try, and you’ll find a way,” she encouraged.

Reflecting on women’s changing roles in Myanmar, Thi Thi Myint, a member of the Myanmar Women’s Affairs Federation, highlighted the progress made over generations.

Previously, women were limited to household duties and lacked exposure to the world’s advancements. Today, women care for their families and work outside to support them financially,” she said.

The federation supports women by organizing events like talk shows, beauty pageants, and skills training programs. These initiatives aim to empower women with knowledge and confidence to work alongside men.

International Women’s Day in Myanmar celebrates women’s strength, determination, and accomplishments, inspiring others to push boundaries and achieve their goals.

