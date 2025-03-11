Beijing Pushes for UNESCO Recognition of China’s Cultural Heritage

As China prepares for several cultural heritage sites and traditions to compete for UNESCO recognition in 2025, legislators and advisors are concentrating on preservation and global recognition efforts. Key candidates include the Ming and Qing dynasty city walls, embroidery techniques, and traditional Chinese liquor.

Advocating for Nanjing City Wall

Long Xiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Nanjing Municipal People’s Congress, is pushing for the Nanjing City Wall’s expedited inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

In 2024, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration added the “City Walls of the Ming and Qing Dynasties” to its tentative list, including the Nanjing City Wall.

Built in 1366, this wall exemplifies southern China’s ancient urban defence systems and reflects traditional city planning. Originally extending 35.27 kilometres, 25.09 kilometres remain intact, making it the world’s longest brick city wall with remarkable preservation.

Jingzhou City Wall, another candidate from the tentative list, also holds deep historical value. Li Zhenggui, director of the Ancient Architecture Department at the Jingzhou Museum, noted that its core layout has barely changed since the

Three Kingdoms era (220-280). Despite centuries of wars, natural disasters, and erosion, successive dynasties restored these walls, showcasing China’s architectural expertise.

Preserving Intangible Cultural Heritage

Proposals at the sessions also focused on preserving traditions like embroidery and Baijiu production techniques. Yao Jianping, a Suzhou embroidery artist, is championing the inclusion of Chinese embroidery on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.

She hopes to elevate the art form onto the global stage and represent Chinese craftsmanship.

“Embroidery employs over a million people directly and benefits millions more in related industries like textiles and tourism,” Yao explained. The resurgence of this craft has inspired younger generations to return to their hometowns, securing stable jobs while protecting traditional skills.

Similarly, Zeng Na, a traditional Baijiu brewing expert, proposed accelerating the liquor’s nomination for UNESCO recognition. Despite six other alcoholic beverage traditions being recognized worldwide, China’s iconic liquor has yet to be included.

Digitization: A New Era for Cultural Heritage

As these nominations progress, the need for digital preservation has gained attention. In December 2022, Nanjing launched a digital restoration project, revealing a 3D virtual map of the Ming Dynasty capital. The map reconstructs the city’s walls, waterways, bridges, palaces, and markets, offering a detailed history.

Technology has opened doors to wider audiences for embroidery. Yao highlighted how digital platforms allow embroidery masterpieces to reach global viewers, creating new opportunities.

High-definition imaging and 3D modelling enhance appreciation, helping consumers understand the intricate details of the craft.

Professor Zhou Xueying from Nanjing University noted that digital preservation safeguards traditions for future generations and supports research and analysis.

Zhang Jingjing, dean of the International School of Jingdezhen Ceramic University, proposed a national initiative for digitizing intangible cultural heritage.

Her vision includes creating experimental labs, developing AI for pattern design, and building systems to manage digital assets. She also suggested integrating heritage with gaming and virtual experiences to make storytelling more engaging and relevant for younger generations.

“With advancing technology, we can strengthen preservation efforts,” Zhou added. “Using virtual tools and immersive methods will ensure these traditions thrive in the future.”

