Tensions Escalate Between Pakistan and India After Kashmir Massacre

Tensions are escalating between India and Pakistan after a deadly attack in Kashmir. Pakistan’s defence minister told Reuters that the country expects an Indian military strike in response to last week’s assault in the Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir region.

On April 22, gunmen killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack sparked anger across India and demands for strong action against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the armed forces are prepared for any threat. “We’ve strengthened our positions because an attack seems likely now. We’ve made some important decisions in response,” Asif said.

He explained that Pakistan’s military has informed government leaders about a possible Indian offensive but shared no further details about the intelligence behind the alert.

India has accused Pakistan of backing groups operating in Kashmir, a disputed territory claimed by both countries and the source of previous conflicts.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, promising a tough response. India will find, track, and punish every terrorist and those who support them. We will bring them to justice,” he said.

So far, India has responded with diplomatic measures, such as expelling all Pakistani nationals, closing the Wagah-Attari border, and suspending the 1960 Indus Water Treaty that governs the use of the Indus River.

Pakistan has denied any role in the attack and called for an independent investigation. The defence minister stressed that Pakistan remains on alert but said the country’s nuclear weapons would only be used if its survival was at risk.

Asif also clarified reports that he predicted war in the next few days, saying his comments were misunderstood. “I think my statement was misreported by another channel. I never said war would start in two to four days. I meant that the next few days are important,” he told The Express Tribune.

Clashes over Kashmir have often led to standoffs between India and Pakistan, both of which have large numbers of troops in the area.

India Buys 26 Fighter Jets

Meanwhile, India has finalised a $7.4 billion agreement with France for 22 single-seat jets and four twin-seat trainer fighter jets, according to RT. This deal, approved by India’s top security committee earlier this month, comes as tensions with Pakistan remain high.

Deliveries of the jets are expected to wrap up by 2031. The contract also covers ongoing maintenance, logistics, training, and the local production of aircraft parts under India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Make-in-India) program.

The Rafale jets from France’s Dassault Aviation will fill a gap for the Indian Navy while India works to build its twin-engine carrier-based fighter. These planes will be used until a homegrown model is ready, reports say.

On Sunday, the Indian Navy carried out a live-fire drill in the Arabian Sea. The exercise involved destroyers and frigates launching BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface missiles, following the deadly attack in Kashmir. The Navy recently released video footage showing its new guided missile destroyer, the INS Surat, in action.

The newly acquired jets will join India’s aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, boosting the country’s ability to respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

In March, India approved its biggest defense deal yet, worth over $7.3 billion, to buy 156 Light Combat Helicopters along with training and equipment. This move was also cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

