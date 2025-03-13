Doctors Using Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine to Help Pets

Zhang Ling spent two weeks searching online for an appointment with a highly recommended traditional Chinese veterinary medicine (TCVM) doctor in Beijing. Her six-year-old Chinese field dog, Dou Dou, had been paralyzed in a car accident.

At first, Zhang had no idea traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) could be used to treat animals. What surprised her even more was the growing popularity of this approach, making it tough to book an appointment with a skilled TCVM doctor.

“I tried to register with a well-known doctor at the China Agricultural University Veterinary Teaching Hospital (CAUVTH), the best pet hospital in Beijing. The registration opens eight days ahead at 8 p.m. I was just a few minutes late and found all the slots were already booked,” Zhang shared.

A Glimmer of Hope

Dou Dou was injured in a small town in Jiangsu Province, where local vets lacked the resources to operate within the critical first 24 hours after the accident. Back in Beijing after the Spring Festival holidays, Zhang consulted a veterinary neurosurgeon at CAUVTH and another specialist found online.

Both confirmed severe nerve damage caused by a slipped disc, resulting in level-five paralysis—the most serious level. Surgery wasn’t likely to help, and while stem cell therapy was suggested, it was experimental with limited success worldwide.

Feeling discouraged, Zhang came across traditional Chinese veterinary medicine and decided to give it a try, hoping it might offer Dou Dou some relief.

“Modern medicine often uses surgery for slipped discs, but for cases of level-five paralysis lasting over 48 hours, there’s little it can do,” explained Chen Wu, a professor at the Beijing University of Agriculture and an expert in combining traditional Chinese and Western veterinary medicine. “We developed an acupuncture therapy based on modern diagnostic tools like MRI or CT scans, and in some cases, it works even better than surgery.”

Chen advised Zhang that recovery could be slow, and it might take some time before Dou Dou could stand again. Despite her reservations, Zhang agreed to try acupuncture for two weeks and then reassess.

Acupuncture in Action

During Dou Dou’s session at the Chongfuxin International Animal Medicine Centre in Beijing, he lay on a special treatment bed with his legs secured through openings to keep him still. Chen carefully disinfected acupuncture points on Dou Dou’s lower back and paralyzed hind legs. Fine needles were inserted at these points, then connected to electrodes that delivered electrical stimulation. Dou Dou’s legs twitched in response.

Chen explained that traditional Chinese veterinary medicine applies TCM principles to animal care. Historically, it was used for working animals like horses and oxen. Over time, TCVM has been combined with Western practices and expanded globally to countries like the U.S. and Japan. Dogs, with acupuncture points similar to humans, often respond well to this therapy.

After practising traditional Chinese veterinary medicine for over 30 years, Chen noted its rising popularity in China. Many pet owners turn to TCVM after Western medicine fails or opt for it because they personally trust TCM. It’s also sought for treating age-related conditions in senior pets.

The demand for traditional Chinese veterinary medicine has grown alongside the aging pet population. An industry report cited by New Weekly magazine in February 2024 revealed that 23% of dogs in China were aged seven or older, up 5% from the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, with over 30 million pets in China reaching middle or old age within three years.

A New Era for Pet Care with Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine

Wu Yingjiu, founder of Wang Miao Tai Yi Tang, the first TCM pet clinic in Chengdu, shared his vision: “We aim to integrate traditional medical principles into everyday pet healthcare.” His clinic handles about 10 in-person consultations and dozens of online assessments daily, offering services like customized herbal remedies, acupuncture, and post-op rehabilitation.

“Most of our patients are older pets with chronic or mobility issues, as well as animals with hard-to-treat conditions. Common breeds we see include Poodles, French Bulldogs, and Corgis,” said Wu. Treatments are tailored to each pet’s specific needs, with TCVM often addressing issues like neurological disorders, muscle problems, skin conditions, and other ailments where Western medicine falls short. Herbal remedies, in particular, are gentler than standard medications like steroids or antibiotics, with noticeable benefits.

A Combined Approach

After four acupuncture sessions, Dou Dou showed improved responses to electrical stimulation. However, Chen reminded Zhang that progress would be slow, likely taking months or even over a year for Dou Dou to regain the ability to walk. Zhang agreed to continue acupuncture and incorporate additional rehabilitation exercises, though she admitted she wasn’t entirely convinced of acupuncture’s benefits. “It’s the only option I have right now,” she said.

For pet owners unsure about traditional Chinese veterinary medicine, Wu recommended using Western medicine for immediate symptom relief in severe cases, followed by traditional Chinese veterinary medicine for longer-term care. Combining both approaches allows for more effective treatment tailored to the specific needs of each condition.

Chen emphasized the importance of integrating traditional and Western veterinary medicine. “Each has its strengths, but neither is perfect alone. Some conditions are better suited for TCM, others for Western methods, and many benefit from combining the two.”

Research plays a role in bridging the gap. Chen’s team has studied how acupuncture treats intervertebral disc disease in dogs, helping validate its clinical value and scientific basis. This work has even gained recognition in the international veterinary community.

The International Veterinary Acupuncture Society (IVAS), founded in the U.S. in 1974, has been promoting veterinary acupuncture and offers certification courses in acupuncture and herbal medicine.

In China, efforts to advance traditional Chinese veterinary medicine include a public initiative launched in 2017 by Chen and his peers. This program has trained over 8,000 pet traditional Chinese veterinary medicine practitioners nationwide. However, traditional Chinese veterinary medicine education remains limited in veterinary programs, and more support through policies and regulations is needed to grow the field.

As more pet owners explore traditional Chinese veterinary medicine, it’s clear this ancient practice is finding a new place in modern pet care.

Related News: