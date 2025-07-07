U.S. and Canada Issue Urgent Travel Advisory for Thailand

BANGKOK – On Sunday, the U.S. and Canadian governments updated their travel advisories for Thailand as the country stays at the top of many travellers’ lists. These new advisories highlight the need for extra care in certain areas, even though Thailand remains a favourite for those seeking lively cities, beautiful beaches, and rich traditions.

Tourists planning trips to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Koh Samui, or other hot spots should pay attention to reports of local unrest and be mindful of scams. The goal is to help travellers stay safe while enjoying everything Thailand has to offer.

The U.S. Department of State recently refreshed its travel advice for Americans going abroad. Thailand is still considered safe for most travellers, but the advisory points out several areas where caution is needed. While most visits go smoothly, travellers should take local alerts seriously and plan with care.

Thailand’s popularity with American tourists remains strong, thanks to its scenic coastlines, flavorful food, and welcoming cities. Before the pandemic, more than 39 million international tourists visited the country in 2019. In the first half of 2025 alone, nearly 118,000 Americans made the trip. Tourism has bounced back, and most regions are considered safe, but some warnings still apply for certain districts.

U.S. Government Recommends Normal Precautions—With Local Warnings

Thailand is currently rated “Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions” by the U.S. State Department. Most American visitors can expect a safe experience. However, there are pockets within the country where civil disturbances have happened. Some of these areas are under a state of emergency, and the U.S. government’s help there is limited.

Travellers should check local safety updates and plan routes that avoid trouble spots. It’s also smart to have a backup plan in case of an emergency, since government support in certain places could be limited. Most people will not encounter problems, but it’s wise to avoid high-risk districts and keep up with official travel updates.

Watch Out for Scams: Protect Your Money

The U.S. also warns about the risk of scams in Thailand. Credit card and ATM fraud remain an issue, especially in popular tourist zones. Fraudsters often target visitors using ATMs with hidden devices that steal card details.

The advisory suggests using ATMs in bright, crowded places like big malls or busy tourist areas. These are usually safer than machines in quiet or remote spots. For credit cards, stick with chip-enabled cards and check statements often for anything unusual.

Canada Echoes the U.S. in Its Advisory

Canada’s government urges travellers to be cautious in Thailand, echoing the warnings from the U.S. Canadians should stay alert in areas with reports of unrest and use care when banking or using ATMs. Like the U.S., Canada points out that staying in busy, well-lit places lowers the risk of being scammed.

Both advisories make it clear that while there are risks, Thailand remains open and welcoming. Travellers are encouraged to use common sense and keep an eye on their surroundings, just as they would in any unfamiliar place.

Thailand Remains a Top Pick for Tourists

Thailand’s strong appeal has not faded. Its mix of adventures, peaceful beaches, and rich culture continues to draw millions, including many from the U.S. The latest stats show nearly 118,000 American tourists visited in the first half of 2025, confirming steady interest.

Despite the current warnings, the main tourist centres like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Koh Samui remain safe and busy. Visitors often praise the country’s friendly people and warm welcome. By staying informed and following simple safety steps, travellers can make the most of their trip.

Summary: Stay Aware and Enjoy Your Trip

Thailand’s spot on the world travel map is secure, even with updated advisories from the U.S. and Canada. The majority of the country is safe for visitors, especially in the main cities and islands. Risks exist in a few regions, but these are not typical tourist destinations.

Staying up-to-date with official advice and taking sensible safety steps helps ensure a smooth and enjoyable visit. Most travellers will have a memorable and trouble-free experience in Thailand.

