Police Find 58-Year-Old Finnish Man With Throat Slashed

Police have reported that a 58-year-old Finnish man was discovered dead on his bed with a knife in his chest and his throat slashed in Sattahip district of Chon Buri, Thailand. He was found dead by Thai wife, who was being questioned by police.

The couple resided in a detached, one-story home in tambon Bang Saray Moo 9 village.

About 8.30 am, the local police were notified of the Finnish man death. They discovered the deceased person, who was only wearing underwear, lying on a bed.

His neck was cut through and a kitchen knife was on his chest. His 49-year-old Thai wife was sobbing while seated in the room. She claimed that despite having lived together for roughly five years, they had not yet filed for marriage.

Her husband had left the country and had spent about two years in Finland. About nine months ago, he returned to Thailand and purchased the residence. She told police that around 6am he woke up and she made him breakfast and coffee before leaving to drive her young relative to school.

She said when she got home the house was silent. She then noticed blood on the floor and discovered her husband’s lifeless body with a knife in his chest and a cut to his throat.

She claimed that because of domestic issues in Finland, the man had thought about suicide several times. The man’s body was transported to Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a postmortem examination. The woman was being questioned by police, according to neighbours, the couple frequently argued.

In other police news, a German tourist and the driver of the tour van perished, and the other two passengers were hurt in a head-on collision with a car that crossed the centre line on Sunday in Kanchanaburi,

A Go Thailand Tour Co. van carrying three people—two German tourists and their Thai guide—was travelling to Thong Pha Phum district when a Toyota Fortuner headed for Sai Yok district veered across the centre line and collided head-on with it.

The Fortuner’s driver sustained wounds.

The tour van’s driver, Prasit Boonyiam, passed away. Thomas Deutsch and Alexandra Deutsch, two German tourists, as well as their tour guide Jarin Thamrongsupatkul, suffered injuries as a result of the accident.

Thomas Deutsch later passed away at the hospital where the injured were taken, according to police.