Connect with us

News Asia

Heavy Smog in Eastern Pakistan Makes Thousands Sick, Forcing Schools, Markets, And Parks to Close
Advertisement

News News Asia

UN Reports Fighting in Northern Myanmar Has Displaced Over 50,000 Civilians

News Asia

China Turns its Back on Myanmar Junta Backing Rebels Forces

News Asia

Sobbing Relatives of Nepal Earthquake Victims Bury The Dead

News Asia

Rescue Workers in Nepal Struggle to Find Survivors After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

News Asia

Huge Crowds Cheer Britons HRH Prince William in Singapore

News Asia

Opium Poppy Cultivation in Afghanistan Decreases 95% Under the Taliban

News Asia

Over 40 Dogs Rescued from Vietnamese Slaughterhouse

News Asia

Myanmar Army Accused of Using Thai Citizens as Human Shields

News Asia News

Worlds Largest Pension Fund in Japan Loses $4.5 Billion in 3 Months

News News Asia

Toxic Haze Engulfs Northern China, PM2.5 Air Warning Issued

News Asia

Sup­reme Court Stops Accountability Courts from Issuing Final Verdict in NAB Cases

News Asia

Train Crash in Southeastern India Kills 13, Injures 39

News Asia

China's Xi Tells Women to Have More Babies as Birth Rates Collapse

News News Asia

Gun Wielding Gammy Stirs Public Panic in Taiwan

News Asia Northern Thailand

AoT Opens Chiang Mai Airport 24/7 Ahead of High Season

News News Asia

China's Former Premier Li Keqiang Dead at Age 68

News Asia

Australia's Albanese Pushes US Congress Over AUKUS Submarine Project

News Asia

Sterilization for Transgenders Deemed Unconstitutional in Japan

News News Asia

Police in China Rescue 1000 Cats From Being Sold as Meat

News Asia

Heavy Smog in Eastern Pakistan Makes Thousands Sick, Forcing Schools, Markets, And Parks to Close

Published

3 days ago

on

Heavy Smog in Eastern Pakistan Makes Thousands Sick, Forcing Schools, Markets, And Parks to Close

(CTN News) – A dire situation, Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural capital, is grappling with a severe health crisis as toxic gray smog envelops the city. Thousands of residents have fallen ill, prompting authorities to take drastic measures, including closing schools, markets, and parks for four days.

The Unsettling Reality of Lahore’s Pollution Woes

Lahore, once renowned as the “city of gardens,” has witnessed a distressing transformation. Recent rankings have consistently labeled it as the world’s most polluted city, a title that has prompted urgent action. The alarming decision to shut down schools, markets, and parks underscores the gravity of the situation.

Health Impacts and Urgent Recommendations

The health repercussions of the smog crisis are severe, with doctors advising residents to wear face masks and stay indoors to mitigate respiratory issues.

Hospitals, such as Mayo Hospital, have been inundated with thousands seeking treatment for respiratory ailments, eye infections, and skin diseases. Dr. Salman Kazmi emphasizes the simplicity of preventive measures, highlighting the effectiveness of wearing masks and staying at home.

PM 2.5 Levels Reach Hazardous Heights

On Thursday, the concentration of PM 2.5, a hazardous particulate matter, peaked at 450 in the air, further emphasizing the severity of the crisis. This alarming level poses significant risks to public health, warranting immediate attention and comprehensive solutions.

Root Causes: Unveiling the Culprit Behind Lahore’s Pollution

Experts attribute the spike in pollution to the burning of crop residue at the onset of the winter wheat-planting season. This practice, while common, has proven to be a major contributor to the toxic air quality plaguing Lahore. Addressing this root cause is crucial for implementing effective, long-term solutions.

The Decline of Green Spaces: A Consequence of Urbanization

Once adorned with gardens during the Mughal era, Lahore’s landscape has drastically changed due to rapid urbanization and population growth. The scarcity of green spaces exacerbates the pollution problem, emphasizing the need for sustainable urban planning and environmental conservation.

Conclusion:

As Lahore grapples with this unprecedented smog crisis, immediate actions and long-term strategies are imperative. Collaborative efforts between authorities, the public, and environmental experts are essential to restore the city’s environmental health and reclaim its former glory as the “city of gardens.”

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs