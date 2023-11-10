Heavy Smog in Eastern Pakistan Makes Thousands Sick, Forcing Schools, Markets, And Parks to Close

The Unsettling Reality of Lahore’s Pollution Woes

Lahore, once renowned as the “city of gardens,” has witnessed a distressing transformation. Recent rankings have consistently labeled it as the world’s most polluted city, a title that has prompted urgent action. The alarming decision to shut down schools, markets, and parks underscores the gravity of the situation.

Health Impacts and Urgent Recommendations

The health repercussions of the smog crisis are severe, with doctors advising residents to wear face masks and stay indoors to mitigate respiratory issues.

Hospitals, such as Mayo Hospital, have been inundated with thousands seeking treatment for respiratory ailments, eye infections, and skin diseases. Dr. Salman Kazmi emphasizes the simplicity of preventive measures, highlighting the effectiveness of wearing masks and staying at home.

PM 2.5 Levels Reach Hazardous Heights

On Thursday, the concentration of PM 2.5, a hazardous particulate matter, peaked at 450 in the air, further emphasizing the severity of the crisis. This alarming level poses significant risks to public health, warranting immediate attention and comprehensive solutions.

Root Causes: Unveiling the Culprit Behind Lahore’s Pollution

Experts attribute the spike in pollution to the burning of crop residue at the onset of the winter wheat-planting season. This practice, while common, has proven to be a major contributor to the toxic air quality plaguing Lahore. Addressing this root cause is crucial for implementing effective, long-term solutions.

The Decline of Green Spaces: A Consequence of Urbanization

Once adorned with gardens during the Mughal era, Lahore’s landscape has drastically changed due to rapid urbanization and population growth. The scarcity of green spaces exacerbates the pollution problem, emphasizing the need for sustainable urban planning and environmental conservation.

Conclusion:

As Lahore grapples with this unprecedented smog crisis, immediate actions and long-term strategies are imperative. Collaborative efforts between authorities, the public, and environmental experts are essential to restore the city’s environmental health and reclaim its former glory as the “city of gardens.”