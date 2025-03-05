China-Laos High Speed Railway Has Handled Over 48 Million Passenger

The China-Laos Railway has transported over 48.6 million passengers and 54 million tons of goods as of February, following its launch on December 3, 2021. Its impact on regional trade, connectivity, and economic growth under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been significant, according to a statement from China Railway Kunming Group Co.

Freight and passenger transport on the railway surged in 2025, with 4 million tons of goods, including 8,000 tons of imported fruit, and 4.1 million passenger trips recorded. This marks its busiest period since operations began, as per the statement.

By the end of February, the railway had completed 69,000 passenger train trips and 50,000 freight train trips, moving over 12.5 million tons of cross-border cargo. This highlights its role in fostering regional economic integration, the statement added.

During the 40-day Spring Festival travel period, the Mohan railway port in Yunnan Province, China, saw 42,000 travellers cross the border, a 49% increase compared to the previous year. This underscores the railway’s growing popularity and operational efficiency.

With stronger cooperation between China and Laos, the railway has operated 1,777 Lancang-Mekong Express international freight trains, creating links between 31 Chinese provinces and 19 other countries, including Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

China-Laos Railway Freight

As freight volume grows, the railway has improved efficiency and reduced costs, enhancing its competitiveness. At Yunnan’s Mohan Port, cargo clearance times have dropped from over 40 hours to under five.

The railway also connects with the China-Europe freight train system. In 2024, Lao coffee beans were transported via the railway and delivered to Europe within 15 days through this network.

As a key project under the BRI, the China-Laos Railway has spurred economic growth, creating a “railway economic belt” that enhances trade and industrial partnerships. A representative from China Railway Kunming Group Co told the Global Times that this railway has become a driver of regional development.

Goods like Lao bananas and cassava starch now reach China by train, cutting transport costs by 40%. Chinese photovoltaic modules shipped via the railway have powered Laos’ first floating solar plant, reducing carbon emissions by hundreds of thousands of tons annually.

Cross-border trade has expanded significantly. Initially limited to items like rubber and fertilizer, the railway now facilitates the movement of over 3,000 goods, including electronics, telecommunications equipment, and cars, boosting trade in the region.

“Laos has ideal conditions for growing bananas, which are very popular in China for their sweetness and soft texture,” said Zhang Zhongyi, general manager of Beijing Yongxin Hengchang Fruit Co, a distributor of Lao bananas.

The latest shipment, he said, will be sold through both online platforms like JD.com and Meituan, and physical stores, with stocks expected to sell out within a week.

China-Laos Railway Praised

Railway operators in both countries have introduced measures to meet rising travel demand while fostering cultural exchanges. Deng Deng, a traveller from Zhejiang Province, China, rode the railway to visit Luang Prabang last year.

She described the train as clean and well-organized, adding that immigration procedures, while manageable, were slower on the Laos side.

“The journey was quick, and immigration instructions were clear, though entry into Laos took about an hour,” said Deng.

Meanwhile, Thailand is moving forward with the next phase of its high-speed rail project connecting Thailand, Laos, and China’s Yunnan Province. The plan promises faster and more efficient travel across borders.

On Tuesday, Thailand’s Cabinet approved the second phase of the project, worth ฿341.35 billion ($10.04 billion). The expansion will connect the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima line and eventually allow seamless travel from Bangkok to Yunnan via Laos.

Although the first phase is only 36% complete due to delays, officials remain optimistic. Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced that bidding for the second phase, spanning 357 kilometres, would begin this year. The project is expected to finish by 2030, significantly improving regional travel times.

The announcement aligns with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent visit to China, where economic and trade cooperation took centre stage. Thailand aims to boost investment in sustainable sectors like electric vehicles, semiconductors, and data centres to secure long-term growth.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab emphasized the importance of partnerships in transforming Thailand’s economy. Improved transportation infrastructure will reduce travel times, streamline logistics, and attract foreign investments.

Once completed, the railway is expected to enhance trade, tourism, and business expansion across the region. By connecting Thailand’s network with China’s, the project will unlock new economic opportunities for all partners.

Officials stress the need for efficient project management to overcome delays. Collaboration between Thailand, Laos, and China remains essential for ensuring timely completion.

This high-speed railway is set to reshape Southeast Asia’s transportation network, paving the way for sustained economic development. By 2030, faster, more convenient cross-border rail services will redefine regional travel and trade, marking a significant step toward a better-connected future.

