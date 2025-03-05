Beijing Says US is Unfairly Blaming China Over Fentanyl

China’s State Council Information Office released a white paper on Tuesday titled Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances – China’s Contribution. The document outlines the country’s strict measures to regulate these substances.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized in a statement that actions speak louder than words, calling out the United States for spreading misinformation about the fentanyl issue.

The spokesperson accused the US of unfairly blaming China, increasing tariffs on Chinese goods, and spreading baseless claims. They stressed that such actions are unjustified and unhelpful.

The spokesperson reiterated that China is open to working with the US based on mutual respect and equality. However, they firmly opposed any attempts by the US to use the fentanyl issue as a means to pressure, threaten, or blackmail China. They urged the US to acknowledge the facts, act in its own interest, and make appropriate decisions.

China Fighting Fentanyl

Commenting on the white paper’s release, the spokesperson highlighted the significant efforts China has made in controlling fentanyl-related substances. They noted the innovative steps taken and the progress achieved, adding that the document provides a comprehensive overview of China’s commitments and accomplishments in this area.

It aims to help global audiences understand China’s position and actions more objectively.

The white paper underscores China’s emphasis on controlling fentanyl-related substances in recent years. It details the country’s strict supervision of fentanyl-based medications, its measures to prevent misuse, and its firm stance against smuggling, production, and trafficking of fentanyl and precursors. The report states that these efforts have produced significant results.

The paper also highlights China’s commitment to international cooperation, adhering to the principle of shared responsibility and a balanced approach to drug control. It emphasizes collaboration and mutual benefit among nations, while opposing blame-shifting and finger-pointing.

According to the white paper, China has achieved meaningful progress in working with other countries, including the US, to tackle issues related to fentanyl and its precursors.

Trump Tariffs Over Fentanyl

The report’s release came shortly after the US announced a new 10% tariff on Chinese imports, citing the fentanyl problem as justification. This move drew strong objections from China.

In response, China announced its own tariffs ranging from 10% to 15% on select US products starting March 10. The higher tariffs will apply to items like chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, while the lower rate will cover products such as soybeans, pork, beef, fruits, and dairy.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce criticized the US actions as unilateral and dismissive of facts, international trade rules, and global concerns. They described the measures as a bullying tactic.

Experts noted that the white paper directly counters the US claims and highlights the flaws in its approach. Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, stated that the trade war is a distraction from domestic issues in the US. Wu Xinbo, head of the Centre for American Studies at Fudan University, added that the white paper demonstrates China’s proactive efforts to address the fentanyl problem and clarifies its position to the international community.

China’s National Narcotics Control Commission (NNCC) also issued a statement on Tuesday evening about the white paper. It noted that on May 1, 2019, China became the first country to classify all fentanyl-related substances, showcasing its commitment to global drug control and security.

The NNCC reaffirmed China’s dedication to fostering international cooperation on drug-related challenges, including fentanyl. The statement emphasized the country’s focus on fulfilling international obligations and promoting global collaboration to address drug-related issues.

Related News: