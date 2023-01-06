Connect with us

News Asia

Earthquake Of 5.8-Magnitude Strikes Pakistan
Advertisement

News Asia News

Iran Releases Famous Oscar-Winning Actress Detained Over Protests

News Asia News World News

"Deportation Will Not Stop Him": French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer

News News Asia

4 Killed After Helicopters Collide in Sydney Australia

News News Asia

South Korea, US Discuss Nuclear Assets Over Pyongyang Missile Threats

News Asia

Pakistan is at Risk Of Defaulting this Year

News Asia

Kashmir Village Attack Kills 6 People, Including 2 Children

News Asia World News

Philippines Airport Restores Normalcy After Power Outage

News Asia News

2 Palestinians Killed In West Bank Conflict

News News Asia

China's Call Covid-19 Travel Restriction Racist and Discriminatory

News Asia Business

HK's "Link REIT" Buys 2 Singapore Shopping Malls For $1.6 Billion

News Asia News World News

Hong Kong Plans To Resume Cross-Border Travel With Mainland China On January 8

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19: Chinese State Media Attempts To Comfort The Public

News Asia World News

N.Korea's Kim Jong Un Orders 'Explosive' Nuclear Arsenal Expansion

News Asia

Taliban Blast Kills And Injures "Several" At Kabul’s Military Airport

News News Asia

Motorist Killed in 200-Car Pileup in Zhengzhou China

News News Asia

Soldiers Join Search for Missing After Landslide in Northern Japan

News News Asia

Australia’s ABC Network Slammed For "Woke" New Year Eve Coverage

News News Asia

China Stonewalls World Health Officials Over COVID-19 Case Information

News News Asia

Search After Casino Fire in Cambodia Ends, 26 Confirmed Dead

News Asia

Earthquake Of 5.8-Magnitude Strikes Pakistan

Published

31 mins ago

on

Earthquake Of 5.8-Magnitude Strikes Pakistan

(CTN NEWS)  – The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said on Thursday that a 5.8-magnitude moderate earthquake rattled some areas of Pakistan, but no one has been killed as of yet.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake’s Richter scale magnitude was 5.5.

According to the seismic center, tremors from the earthquake were reported across the nation, including in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, and Azad Kashmir.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake’s epicenter occurred in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, and its depth was 173 kilometers. It shook some areas of Pakistan and its neighbors, India and Afghanistan.

Peshawar, Lower Dir, Chitral, Khyber District, Waziristan, Tank, Bajaur, Mardan, Parachinar, Murree, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, and Kotli were also affected by the earthquake.
Earthquake Of 5.8-Magnitude Strikes Pakistan

The areas that were hit by the earthquake. — NSMC

Minor Earthquake Occurs In Punjab Pakistan

According to the NSMC, a low magnitude earthquake with a 4.3 Richter scale magnitude rocked portions of Punjab at 3:04 pm the day before.

The shocks were felt throughout the province, including at Lahore, Sheikhupura, Muridke, Farooqabad, Gujranwala, Sharaqpur, and Jaranwala.

According to the NSMC, the earthquake’s epicenter was 20 kilometers away from Sheikhupura.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Iran Releases Famous Oscar-Winning Actress Detained Over Protests

“Deportation Will Not Stop Him”: French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer

4 Killed After Helicopters Collide in Sydney Australia
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins