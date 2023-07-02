Icecartel Moissanite Rings and Accessories Making Women Feel Special

Diamond rings are a big part of every girl’s life. But if you want to make her feel special but don’t plan on proposing or giving the wrong idea, rings might not be the best idea. Imagine if you gift her a ring and she starts crying with happiness and says yes. Now you have a limited budget, a fiance, and a wedding to plan. Or, worst case scenario, she says no.

Doesn’t sound very fun, does it?

You can instead rely on other accessories that can prevent all that confusion from happening. Instead of rings, you can buy her Moissanite accessories like chains, bracelets, Cuban links, earrings, or nose pins.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, sure. But is your best friend worth spending all your money on? A budget-friendly ethical alternative to diamonds with which you can keep your special someone happy and afford that trip to your dream place is moissanite. It is virtually the same as regular diamonds and also provides much more variability in cuts and colors compared to regular diamonds.

Moissanite

Moissanite looks a lot like a diamond, but it is formed of silicon carbide. Its name comes from the meteorite crater where it was initially identified in 1893 by French chemist Henri Moissan.

The amazing brilliance and fire of moissanite are one of their key attractions. Due to their high refractive index, moissanite gemstones beautifully distribute light and provide a brilliant shine. They are a desirable alternative for jewelry lovers since they may rival the brilliance of diamonds.

Moreover, from an ethical point of view, moissanite is preferred to diamonds because diamonds are mined from beneath the earth. This is a risky venture. Workers have to spend hours in cramped spaces and in extreme conditions to find a minuscule amount of diamonds because of their low availability. They are paid ridiculously low wages. Often, due to the extreme heat and claustrophobia, they suffer from breathing problems, and strokes that lead to their untimely demise.

Pendants are a cute alternative to rings. Necklaces go well with every dress. It is something you can wear and show off, and it can elevate your outfit to a great extent. With different chains or lockets, pendants can be used in a myriad of ways. It can also be used as accessories like brooches or hairpins with a little bit of DIY.

A touch of class and sparkle may be added to any outfit with the help of stylish and striking moissanite brooches. An ornamental pin or fastener known as a brooch can be worn on garments, hats, scarves, or even bags. Traditional diamond brooches can be replaced with gorgeous Moissanite brooches thanks to their brilliance and low cost.

The design flexibility of moissanite nose pins is why many prefer them to diamonds. They come in a variety of designs, dimensions, and shapes to accommodate personal preferences. There are several alternatives available, whether you like a simple, understated nose pin or a more ornate, decorative design. You can alter a moissanite nose pin to suit your own style by having it set in a variety of metals, such as gold or platinum.

Cuban Link chains

When you reach a particular wealth level, you want to use your bling to project an image of style and fashion. A stylish way to display your great taste is through diamond-set jewelry. You can wear diamonds, whether you’re a man or a woman, to show off your style and refinement.

Now, this isn’t only restricted to rings; you can also get chains, particularly Cuban links, that will make you stand out and look beautiful. Steel is typically used to make Cuban links. Therefore, diamond Cuban links can significantly improve your appearance.

Unique Cuban links made of moissanite can be found at Icecartel. It has Hip Hop Chains made of Moissanite Iced Out 925 Silver, 14K White, Yellow, and Rose Gold. When compared to the high quality it provides, the pricing is reasonable. The least expensive price starts at 333 dollars and rises as the carats grow. Their distinctive styles resemble those of hip-hop performers.

Since it is nearly identical to diamonds and appears identical to diamonds, it is much more coveted. Because it is Moissanite, the variety is also considerably wider.

Earrings

There are many different shapes and designs of moissanite earrings available to suit personal preferences. There are many alternatives to select from, whether you want traditional stud earrings, classy drop earrings, or complicated halo designs. A variety of metals, including platinum, white gold, or yellow gold, can be used to set moissanite earrings, giving you the option to customize your jewelry to fit your own style.

Final words

Accessories made of moissanite are preferred by many because of their affordability. Moissanite is substantially less expensive than diamonds while providing comparable visual appeal. This makes it a great option for people who want to seem magnificent and opulent without having to pay the expensive price of diamonds.

The durability of moissanite earrings is another benefit. With a Mohs hardness rating of 9.25, moissanite is the second-hardest gemstone after diamonds. Moissanite jewelry is protected by this hardness.

Instead of going the traditional route and gifting her rings, you can buy her different types of accessories like chains, Cuban links, bracelets, or earrings. Icecartel has a variety of collections of Cuban link chains made of Moissanite that you can choose from. It is affordable and unique and can make anyone feel extremely special.