Top 10 Things You Can’t Do in 2023
(CTN News) – As we move through 2023, there are several things that we won’t be able to do anymore. With innovations and advancements in technology, our lives are becoming more and more convenient, but at the same time, there are some limitations to what we can do.
Here are the top 10 things you can’t do in 2023.
1: Travel Without a COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 will continue to impact our lives in 2023. Traveling without a COVID-19 vaccine is impossible. Countries and airlines require travelers to be vaccinated before allowing them to enter.
2: Drive a Gasoline Car in Some Countries
2023 marks the year where many countries are banning gasoline-powered cars. Several countries have already announced their plans to ban gasoline cars, and more countries are expected to follow suit in the coming years.
3: Use Single-Use Plastics in Many Places
The world slowly realizes the detrimental effects of single-use plastics on the environment. In 2023, many places are starting to ban single-use plastics, such as straws, bags, and cutlery.
4: Smoke in Public Places
Smoking in public places has been banned in many countries for years, but in 2023, even more, countries are starting to enforce this rule.
With the increasing awareness of the health risks associated with smoking, smoking in public places is becoming even more taboo.
5: Use Cash in Some Stores
With the rise of mobile and contactless payments, cash is becoming less common in stores. In 2023, many stores are starting to phase out cash payments, and some may not accept cash.
6: Watch Movies Without a Subscription
Gone are the days of renting movies from video stores or buying DVDs. In 2023, streaming services will be the primary way people watch movies and TV shows.
Most streaming services require a subscription; some movies are only available on certain platforms.
7: Board, a Flight Without Biometric Verification
To increase security and prevent identity fraud, airports implement biometric verification for boarding flights.
This means passengers must provide biometric data such as fingerprints or facial recognition before boarding a flight.
8: Ignore Climate Change
Climate change will continue to be a pressing issue in 2023. It is no longer possible to ignore the effects of human activity on the environment.
In 2023, reducing your carbon footprint and conserving resources is more important than ever.
9: Use Traditional Cable TV
With the rise of streaming services, traditional cable TV is becoming less popular. In 2023, many people opt for streaming services that offer more flexibility and a wider range of content.
10: Use Passwords as the Sole Means of Authentication
Passwords are no longer a secure enough means of authentication. In 2023, many websites and services require additional authentication measures such as two-factor or biometric verification to protect user accounts.
As we continue through 2023, these are just some things we can no longer do. While some of these changes may be inconvenient, they are ultimately for the greater good. Adapting to these changes and embracing new technologies and methods is important to stay safe, secure, and environmentally conscious.