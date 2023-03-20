(CTN News) – As we move through 2023, there are several things that we won’t be able to do anymore. With innovations and advancements in technology, our lives are becoming more and more convenient, but at the same time, there are some limitations to what we can do.

“Discover the top 10 things you can no longer do in 2023, from using incandescent light bulbs to ignoring cybersecurity. Learn how embracing change for safety and sustainability is essential in this age of advanced technology and environmental consciousness.”

Here are the top 10 things you can’t do in 2023.

1: Travel Without a COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 will continue to impact our lives in 2023. Traveling without a COVID-19 vaccine is impossible. Countries and airlines require travelers to be vaccinated before allowing them to enter.

2: Drive a Gasoline Car in Some Countries

2023 marks the year where many countries are banning gasoline-powered cars. Several countries have already announced their plans to ban gasoline cars, and more countries are expected to follow suit in the coming years.

3: Use Single-Use Plastics in Many Places

The world slowly realizes the detrimental effects of single-use plastics on the environment. In 2023, many places are starting to ban single-use plastics, such as straws, bags, and cutlery.

4: Smoke in Public Places

Smoking in public places has been banned in many countries for years, but in 2023, even more, countries are starting to enforce this rule.

With the increasing awareness of the health risks associated with smoking, smoking in public places is becoming even more taboo.

5: Use Cash in Some Stores

With the rise of mobile and contactless payments, cash is becoming less common in stores. In 2023, many stores are starting to phase out cash payments, and some may not accept cash.