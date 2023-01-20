Is Covid-19 Travel Insurance Still Required to Enter Thailand?

(CTN News) – Thailand is a paradise waiting to be discovered with its breathtaking white sand beaches, magnificent temples, and mouthwatering food.

And if you’ve fantasized about traveling to the Land of Smiles throughout the epidemic, now is the perfect moment to dust off your baggage and make travel arrangements!

Travelers who want to see Thailand will be relieved to learn that the nation has finally loosened travel restrictions after months (years!) of harsh ones brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Here is the information you need to know and make preparations for before visiting Thailand this year, from vaccinations to travel insurance.

Are vaccination and Covid-19 test results still required to enter Thailand?

According to H.E. Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health of Thailand, international travelers no longer need to provide evidence of vaccination upon arrival in Thailand.

Additionally, you may enter Thailand without providing the results of an RT-PCR or ATK test. Practically speaking, there are no longer any limitations imposed by Covid-19 on travel.

Additionally, no longer require a Thailand Pass or a Certificate of Entry (COE). This implies that you are no longer required to download any mobile applications.

However, if you exhibit Covid-19 symptoms upon arrival, airport staff members may advise you to undergo a Covid-19 test.

Is Covid-19 insurance required to enter Thailand?

Thailand entry does not need Covid-19 travel insurance. Still, having travel and health insurance is strongly advised for additional security when traveling.

You must, however, have health insurance coverage of at least 10,000 USD if you are departing from or traveling to a nation that needs negative PT-PCR test results to pay for any possible Covid-19 therapy if you test positive while in Thailand.

The quarantine authorities may make random checks for evidence of insurance. Before moving forward with immigration, you must get health insurance if the authorities discover you do not have it.

Consider acquiring an incoming travel insurance package from Thaiger to ensure you are completely insured and enjoy a worry-free journey.

You have a variety of choices, but each will guarantee that you are eligible for Covid-19 therapy as mandated by the Thai government. It also covers additional medical costs, trip cancellations, and other travel-related problems.

Therefore, the insurance will be useful to you whether or not you require Covid-19 coverage. The greatest part is that buying coverage online is simple and offers a variety of payment methods!

Why does Thailand offer a free Covid-19 test?

Thailand is prepared to provide a warm welcome to all travelers. But certain nations, like China and India, would demand a negative PCR test before allowing travelers in (and their citizens returning home).

Thailand complies with these regulations by providing free Covid-19 testing to sick travelers and affordable vaccinations for foreign visitors who request them.

How long can visitors stay on a tourist visa?

Thailand now allows travelers to remain for extended periods since the nation is completely reopening to tourism.

With effect until March 31, 2023, travelers from countries that do not need visas may now remain for 45 days (an extension from 30 days).

On the other hand, those who qualify for a Visa on Arrival (VOA) may remain for 30 days (an extension from 15 days).

Do you need a hotel booking or proof of address?

Unanimously, the response is yes! Have your paperwork prepared if you’re traveling to the Land of Smiles.

When entering the nation, it’s crucial that you have your hotel reservations and/or proof of address with you. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, after all!

There’s no reason not to start packing your bags, organizing the ideal experience, and taking advantage of all Thailand has to offer now that you know what you need to do to enter the country.

Be sure to get your incoming travel insurance package from the Thaiger before you go for Thailand since this is an essential aspect that shouldn’t be overlooked. It will guarantee that you have a worry-free, joyful holiday.

