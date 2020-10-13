Tricks for Building a deck That Lasts as Long as Your Home

When it comes to building a deck, you have two choices really. One is building a deck that you have to renovate every couple of years later, and the other one is building a deck that will last as long as your home. If you believe in the second choice, then you have landed on just the right blog. In this article, the deck builders of GTA Decks Toronto will explain the tips and secrets of building a sturdy deck for your home.

Check the following section of this article before you start the deck building project to enhance the life of your deck significantly.

Testing The Layout

Before starting the project, you need to plan a layout for building the deck. Use the hose pipes to mark the shape and the size of the deck on your yard. Once you have laid the pipes, imagine that it is your finished deck, and then plan where you would place the chairs, tables, BBQ grills or other elements that you want to place on it.

Decking

In most decks, the floor bears the brunt of the rotting. As the deck boards lie flat, more often than not, water gets pooled in the knots and the cracks of the floor and gets soaked into the end grain. As the splices and other areas remain wet for a longer period, they share the most chances of decay. Even though you should choose Trex for decking, you can get the rough-sawn cedar lumber for the privacy walls to give the deck a more natural look.

Lumber

The deck builders of GTA Decks Toronto think that the wood used for the above-ground framing should be .40 grade pressure-treated lumber. This type of lumber would last for decades even if you can’t maintain the deck. The posts and planter framing that would remain underground would require the foundation grade .60 treated lumber. It is the same material that is used for the wood foundations. While you might have to special order the foundation grade lumber, most Toronto lumber yards can get that for you.

Hardware

Keep extra dollars on side to get quality hardware for outdoors. That means using the double hot-dipped galvanized nails or stainless steel nails for all the nailing. You can also use the special screws that are designed for composite decking. Install drip caps above the ledger and behind the sidings. You should never skimp money on the hardware if you want to keep your deck sturdy for months.

Design

Do not go for any of the designs that are not meant to last long. You should always choose the deck designs that will enhance its life in the long term. Think about the future to get the size and shape of the deck right. If necessary, hire an architect to plan the design of the deck. The ideas and suggestions that the architect can provide you can be priceless.

Footing

While building the deck, always make sure that the footings are wide and deep enough to withstand the climatic conditions of your area. While you go to the government office to get permission for the deck, the inspector will let you know about all the requirements. Understand that, and make sure to follow your senses while building the deck.

Structure

You should build with narrower spacing, shorter spans and heavier materials than the regular decks. These little extras will make your deck sturdier and give it a permanent feeling.

Labor Saving Tips That You Need

Start the construction of the deck by installing the ledger board. Use the ledger board to lay out the rest of the deck, including the posthole placements.

The deck builders of GTA Decks Toronto point out that you should not cut anything unless you are absolutely certain that you have to. You should install members to make room for minor adjustments in the deck structure as you build it. That means you have to install the posts longer than necessary and attach the joists before you finally cut them to their finishing length.

You should always make your deck 6 inches smaller than the standard 2 feet increments of the lumber. This simple trick will help you to trim out the bad ends of the deck boards. Also, don’t forget to use the cedar trim boards to hide the treated lumber framing.

Cover The Joists

Your deck has to bear the brunt of the water, snow and whatnot. As long as the wood can get dry, it’s okay for them to get a bit wet occasionally. However, standing water is dangerous for the health of your deck.

Use a drip edge on the top of the joists before finally laying the decking. Lay a thin sheet of metal on the top of your deck to make sure that the water does not stay pooled on the top of the joists. While choosing the color and material, keep in mind that it might get visible through the gaps of the board.

So, these are some of the decking tips that will help you to boost the life of your deck. There is no doubt that following all of these tips is a hassle for an amateur. If you think that all these are too much for you, get in touch with the builders of GTA Decks Toronto, and they will make the perfect deck for you.