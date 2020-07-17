Top 8 Skills To Look For While Hiring A Python Developer

As the AI continues to reach new heights, Python remains to be one of the most preferred programming languages in the world. It is the most convenient language, which allows developers to code less and create more. It offers incredible features like support modules and high-level-built-in data structures.

More and more tech companies are investing a lot of capital to attract the best talent in the development industry. Adding a python developer to your team will be the best decision. Python is an efficient, versatile, and flexible language that allows you to build better tech solutions.

A python developer can significantly boost the efficiency of your team. You will save a lot of development time to use it on other essential tasks. This article talks about the best skills to look for while hiring a python developer.

Understanding Of Core Python

The first thing to look for when hiring a python developer is their basic understanding of the core python. The developer must have a good hold on different aspects of core python, such as data structures, OOPs concepts, file handling concepts, and more.

Python is a general-purpose language that is easy to use as compared to others. A good python developer must be familiar with basic syntax and semantics. With proper fundamental knowledge, the developer will find it hard to solve complex problems effectively.

Understanding Of Front End Technologies

A Python developer has to work in harmony with the frontend team. A development project requires a lot of collaborative efforts of designers, developers, marketers, and many others.

If you want your developer to work efficiently between teams, make sure he or she understands the primary frontend technologies like HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

Having this basic understanding will help in executing the development projects in a shorter time. Although there are UI/UX teams, product managers, and SCRUM master to handle frontend, a developer’s knowledge on the subject can save a lot of development time.

Many companies also hire expert WordPress developers to execute complex development projects. A Python developer can streamline and help you deliver your projects timely.

Understanding Of Python Framework

A skilled Python developer must have a good grasp of most used Python frameworks, including Django, Flask, and CherryPy. A well-defined framework offers an organized structure to the programmers so that they can focus on the main logic instead of other elements.

Django is a high-level framework that helps in building a clean design. On the other hand, the flask is widely used as a micro web framework. A developer must know how to pick a suitable framework for a project, depending on its nature of development.

Expertise On ORM Libraries

ORM stands for Object Relational Mapper, and it holds a significant value in executing a development project successfully. ORM techniques allow you to manipulate data without using SQL. It gives you the ability to interact with an object in the same language you are using.

Programmers can create customized ORM to simplify a complicated program and deliver a project quickly. Having a Python developer with sound knowledge of ORM techniques can be an added advantage for your team. Make sure you check the candidate’s ability to understand and use ORM effectively.

AI And Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence and ML continue to change the world around us. Just like any other industry, AI and ML play a vital role in building innovative computer technologies. A Python developer usually deals with lots of data, so it becomes crucial for them to have this fundamental knowledge.

A skilled developer knows how to do proper data analysis, visualization of data, and produce insights. All of these tasks are not possible without having sound knowledge of AI, ML, and data science.

Data Science And Deep Learning

You can not overlook the importance of data science and deep learning in building innovative tech solutions. Though these skills are not mandatory for a Python developer, having someone with the basic knowledge of data science can be an added advantage for your team.

A skilled developer understands the fundamentals of deep learning, such as audio processing, video processing, and natural language processing. While hiring a Python developer for your company, look for skills such as data wrangling, mathematical knowledge, SQL, probability, and statistics.

Analytical Skills

One of the must-have skills in a Python developer is the ability to analyze and solve complex problems. An experienced developer can easily recognize faults and rectify mistakes of a program with the help of exceptional analytical skills.

Look for the candidate’s ability to write optimized algorithms, visualize data, write clean codes, and build better websites or apps. A python developer with excellent analytical skills can help you prevent blunders.

Communication Skills

Communication skills play one of the most significant roles in every line of profession. Effective communication between teams can solve half of the problems you face during execution. When you are hiring for a Python developer, make sure you do not overlook the importance of having exceptional communication skills.

It allows your team to collaborate in a way that brings out the best in everyone. Poor communication can create unnecessary delays that will affect the overall efficiency of your team.

Why Python is the best choice?

There have been many programming languages that have shaped the foundation of the computer industry. Python has totally changed the way developers work. There are also many reasons why tech companies are choosing Python over any other programming language. Some of them are listed below:

– Easy to use and learn

– Numerous libraries

– Efficient and fast language

– Most Preferred language

– Flexible Language

– Automation of tasks

– Python is also a versatile language

In addition, python developers take pride in being part of supportive online communities that provide useful insights. A Python developer will ultimately boost the productivity and efficiency of your team.

Conclusion

Hiring a Python developer will change the way your team plans, executes, and delivers development projects. You can also hire Python development teams with the help of a recruitment agency to meet your hiring needs. Furthermore make sure you check for every mentioned skill in the candidate so that you can make a better hiring decision.