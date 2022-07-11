The Most Common Building Code Violations and How to Fix Them

Did you know that 35% of homes listed during the summer of 2021 sold above their asking price? It’s still a great time to sell, but it might be difficult if your property has any building code violations.

Perhaps you didn’t get a building permit for a remodeling project, or different issues popped up on their own over time. Either way, there are several ways to solve common problems with building laws.

The following guide will explore the most common code violation issues and how to solve them.

GFCI Problems

All kitchen, bathroom, garage, and outdoor circuits must have ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) protection. GFCI stops sending power to a circuit if it catches a change in the current. The process helps protect against electrical shocks and other damages.

You can plug a GFCI tester into an outlet to test for the existence of GFCIs. It will tell you if there’s a GFCI on the circuit and identify any other wiring issues like open grounds and reverse polarity.

Poor Bathroom Ventilation

Exhaust fans in bathrooms must vent to the outside of your house through the side of the home or its roof. Keep in mind that these fans can’t vent through the attic. Venting into the attic might rot your roof’s frame and sheathing and leave mold in your bathroom.

If you find that your vents go through the attic, purchase and install an insulated exhaust duct through your roof.

No Returns on Handrails

A standard construction permit requires all handrails to use returns at their ends that meet the wall. Using returns helps keep things like clothing sleeves and purse straps from getting snagged on rails and causing injuries.

You should position your handrails 34 to 38 inches above stair treads. They must also be 1-1/4 to 2-5/8 inches thick so that they’re up to code.

Adding returns to rails is a simple process and all you’ll need is a “return” piece, drill, and screws.

Smoke Alarms Out of Place

You need a smoke alarm on each level of your home and outside each bedroom to meet building codes. New houses need a hardwired smoke alarm with battery backup in all bedrooms. They must be interconnected so they all go off when one alarm detects smoke.

If you mount alarms on your ceiling, install them at least 4 inches away from the walls. If you’re mounting alarms on walls, make sure they’re 4 to 12 inches away from the ceiling.

Avoiding Building Code Violations

Now you know several common building code violations and how to prevent them. Remember to check your wiring, ventilation, handrails, and smoke alarms. All the code issues mentioned have affordable and fast solutions you can easily do yourself.

