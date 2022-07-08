Eligibility for Admission to Fordham University

Most students want to continue their legal education by enrolling in good universities. One such university that young aspiring lawyers should consider is Fordham University. Considering the Fordham law school ranking, it is one of the universities where graduates enjoy a legal career at reputable law firms across the country.

Established in 1841, Fordham University is a top-tier Catholic university in New York City. It has more than 15,000 students across 9 schools. For those who want to pursue an education in law, Fordham University is a great option to consider.

However, Fordham University not only offers law but also provides education in other fields, including multiple online programs.

Here, we will discuss the application requirements for securing a seat at this prestigious university and what benefits students get when studying at Fordham.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Requirements

Amongst many other universities, Fordham University is quite selective regarding the admission and enrolment processes.

The school has an acceptance rate of 52%, which means that out of 100 people, only 52 will be provided offer letters. However, the school of law only has a 27% acceptance rate, which makes it challenging to get into.

The admission requirements and eligibility criteria for Fordham University are divided into three subgroups, which are as follows.

Minimum GPA Requirements

Most universities set a minimum GPA requirement, which is the eligibility criteria. The majority of universities offer postgraduate studies with a GPA of above 3.0. However, Fordham University is selective when it comes to GPA.

Also, the students studying at Fordham University have a mix of As and Bs and an average score of 3.64 GPA. Hence, Fordham wants you to perform brilliantly in high school to secure admission.

Those with GPAs of less than 3.64 can compensate for their GPA through SAT and ACT scores, another requirement for the Fordham Admissions process.

SAT and ACT Requirements

If you have a compromised GPA, you can sit for the SAT and ACT exams. Apart from Fordham University, many other universities also have a policy that allows their students to sit for SAT exams.

SAT Requirements

To be moderately competitive, you need to score at least 1340 on a scale of 1600 to be somewhat competitive to enter Fordham University.

Fordham University chooses the score policy of the highest section or super scoring. The university will consider the highest SAT score out of all the tests you take. Hence, if you have an SAT score of less than 1340, you can retake your SAT exam to achieve more.

ACT Requirements

The ACT cut-off at Fordham is not that hard. However, scoring very low on the ACT can troll your application. The average score for the ACT at Fordham is 30. This score of 30 makes Fordham highly competitive among the list of other universities.

However, you have a chance to retake the ACT if you score less than 30. Moreover, according to the policy, your highest score will be chosen as your single ACT score for the university.

Application Requirements

This part of the article will give you a general overview of the application requirements for Fordham University. Typical applications are usually accepted, while universal applications are not.

Electronic applications are available for all students, and every student applying for the first semester must submit an essay or personal statement. In addition, one recommendation letter is also necessary for all the students, while the interview is not a requirement.

You will have to submit $70 as an application fee; an application fee waiver and financial aid are also available for students who cannot pay the price.

As mentioned above, the SAT or ACT is an essential requirement, while the SAT essay or ACT writing is optional, and SAT subject tests are recommended for all students.

Fordham is among the most compelling and competitive universities. This is because it has hard and strict eligibility criteria to maintain. The following are some of the benefits of getting into Fordham University.

By enrolling yourself at Fordham, you will get a chance to get a commendable education in one of the biggest cities. This will help you grow and polish your skills.

In addition, you will also experience practical life through internship opportunities and be able to relate your theoretical concepts with valuable ones.

You will also get a chance to get information from fantastic faculty and meet people from different cultures, religions, and ethnicities.