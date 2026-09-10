Thailand’s PISA Scores Lag Behind Global Average Despite Gains

BANGKOK – The latest global education rankings are out, and the results present a mixed picture for Thailand. Thai students continue to score below the international average in key academic subjects. This includes science, mathematics, and reading, according to the newest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) data.

While the nation remains below the global benchmark, there are still a few positive signs. The recent assessment shows a noticeable improvement compared to previous years. However, the country still faces an uphill battle to match top-tier global economies in overall education quality.

Key Takeaways

Thai students scored below the OECD average, with 432 in science, 407 in math, and 392 in reading.

Despite falling short of global benchmarks, science scores rose by 23 points, and math and reading each increased by 13 points.

Science-focused specialized schools in Thailand actually outperformed the OECD average, showing strong potential in targeted education.

The Latest PISA Results Explained

The Programme for International Student Assessment is a globally recognized standard for education. It measures the practical skills and knowledge of 15-year-old students around the world. The newest data reveals that Thai students averaged 432 points in science and 407 in mathematics. They also scored 392 points in reading and a solid 476 in a new category for computational problem-solving.

These figures reflect a long-term challenge for the nation. Yet, it is not all bad news for the Thai education system this year. Compared to previous results, science scores jumped by an impressive 23 points. Meanwhile, mathematics and reading scores each saw a respectable increase of 13 points.

These modest gains suggest that recent educational adjustments may be starting to work. However, the overall scores still fall noticeably short of the standard OECD averages. For context, top-performing nations routinely score well above 480 points across these core subjects. Thailand must continue to push forward if it hopes to close this persistent educational gap.

A Closer Look at the Data and Demographics

When you break down the numbers, some interesting demographic trends begin to emerge. The data shows a clear difference in performance between male and female students. Females outperformed males in the traditional core subjects of science, mathematics, and reading.

On the other hand, male students took the lead in the newly tested area of computational problem-solving. This highlights how different groups of students might excel in different types of learning environments. It also suggests that schools may need to adapt their teaching methods to engage all students equally. By understanding these gaps, educators can better tailor their lessons to boost overall performance across the board.

Regional Disparities and Specialized Schools

One of the most striking findings in the report is the massive gap between different types of schools. Not every classroom in Thailand is struggling to meet the global standard. In fact, science-focused specialized schools achieved higher average scores across all subjects than the OECD average.

These elite institutions are performing on par with some of the top-tier global economies. This proves that Thai students are fully capable of achieving world-class academic results. The problem lies in scaling this high level of education to every school in the country. Right now, rural and underfunded schools simply do not have the same resources as these specialized centers.

If the government can replicate the success of these specialized schools, the national average would rise dramatically. Unfortunately, creating equal access to quality education remains one of the hardest challenges for developing nations. Until this gap is closed, the national average will continue to be weighed down by underperforming regions.

The Bright Spot: Resilient Students

Despite the overall lower averages, there is a truly inspiring statistic hidden in the data. Thailand recorded an impressive 17% of “resilient students” in the latest global assessment. These are students who achieve high academic competencies despite facing severe socio-economic disadvantages.

To put this in perspective, the OECD average for resilient students is only 12%. This means a larger portion of underprivileged Thai students are defying the odds to succeed. It speaks volumes about the determination of these young learners and the dedication of their local teachers. This resilience is a strong foundation that the country can build upon for future educational reforms.

What This Means for Thailand’s Global Competitiveness

Education is the backbone of any nation’s economy, and these scores have real-world implications. Deputy Education Minister Akkharanan Kannakittinan recently addressed the new PISA rankings. He noted that these results directly mirror Thailand’s long-term global competitiveness on the world stage.

To remain competitive in a rapidly changing world, a country needs a highly skilled workforce. The Education Ministry understands that it must upgrade current policies to meet these new challenges. This is especially true as the country continues its process to become a full OECD member. Joining the OECD requires meeting strict international standards, including significant improvements in the education sector.

The Gap with Top-Tier Economies

The PISA results also highlighted exactly how far Thailand has to go to match global leaders. The data shows that 59% of Thai students attained science proficiency at Level 2 or above. This level is defined as the baseline proficiency required to apply scientific skills in real-world contexts.

While 59% is a step in the right direction, it pales in comparison to the world’s best. In top economies like Singapore, Estonia, Japan, and South Korea, the numbers look very different. In those nations, over 85% of students achieved Level 2 or higher in science proficiency. Closing this massive gap will require a fundamental shift in how science is taught in standard Thai classrooms.

Steps Forward for the Education Ministry

So, what is the next step for Thailand’s education system moving into the future? The government needs to focus heavily on practical, real-world applications of math and science. Traditional learning, which often relies on heavy memorization, is simply no longer enough for modern jobs. Students must learn how to think critically and solve complex problems on their own.

Furthermore, the government must invest heavily in rural and public schools to reduce educational inequality. Providing better training for teachers and modern resources for classrooms will be absolutely essential. The success of specialized science schools shows that the blueprint for success already exists within the country. The true test will be bringing that high-quality education to every single province, city, and village.

Ultimately, these new scores should be seen as a wake-up call, but not a total defeat. The latest PISA results prove that improvement is entirely possible, as seen in the recent point gains. With clear policies, better funding, and a focus on critical thinking, Thai students can eventually reach the OECD average. It will take time, but the foundation for a stronger education system is slowly being built.

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