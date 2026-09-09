RevisionSuccess Donates AI Platform to Thai Girls Free School

BANGKOK – RevisionSuccess has given its complete AI education platform, along with on-site teacher training, to Dhammajarinee Witthaya School, Thailand’s only free residential school for girls who lack access to educational opportunities.

The donation begins School Tours, a new initiative founded by RevisionSuccess CEO Phonlawat Sirajindapirom to bring university preparation programs to schools that often receive fewer resources.

More than 1,000 girls, from kindergarten through grade 12, live and study at the school in Ratchaburi province. Their tuition, housing, and meals are fully covered. Students now receive free access to personalized study plans based on the school’s own materials, AI-generated lessons and quizzes, flashcards, and a 4,000-question TGAT practice bank through the company’s TuaTueng platform.

They can also use an AI tutor at any time. Teachers received training on the platform so they can add it to their existing classroom routines.

In the weeks before the launch, Sirajindapirom and Prewitt Shah, RevisionSuccess for Schools Lead, worked with the school’s leadership team, including founder and director Dr. Aunampai Passakchai. Together, they planned the event around the needs identified by the school.

Low Income Students

The team then held four workshops on campus. The sessions covered portfolio preparation for TCAS Round 1, career guidance, a live TGAT question review with hands-on TuaTueng practice, and the science of learning, which Sirajindapirom taught himself.

RevisionSuccess chose the school for a clear reason. Buddhist nuns founded Dhammajarinee Witthaya School in 1990 after recognizing that disadvantaged boys could receive shelter and education in temples while girls had fewer options.

Since then, the school has educated more than 5,700 girls. About nine out of 10 graduates continue to university, compared with around one in 20 low-income students nationwide. The school operates under the royal patronage of HRH Princess Soamsawali and recently became a finalist for the Global Schools Prize.

“Dhammajarinee Witthaya School was beating the odds long before we arrived, and that’s exactly why we started here,” Sirajindapirom said. “The nuns and teachers are the heroes of this story. Our job is to give them back their time and show that, when students receive equal preparation, Thai talent can be found everywhere.”

RevisionSuccess believes AI cannot take the place of a teacher. It can, however, give an overworked teacher more time, and those extra hours matter most in schools with the fewest teachers per student. The company says Thai students’ results currently follow family income and location more closely than effort. Dhammajarinee shows what can happen when students have a fairer chance to prepare.

In the coming months, RevisionSuccess plans to bring the same workshops and platform donation to more schools across Thailand. Schools interested in joining the program can email contact@revisionsuccess.com or visit revisionsuccess.com/tours.

About RevisionSuccess

RevisionSuccess is a Thai AI education company that develops personalized learning tools for students and schools. Its products include study plans, AI-generated lessons and quizzes, flashcards, and an always-available tutor. The company’s TGAT preparation platform, TuaTueng, includes a 4,000-question practice bank and goal tracking for students targeting specific university programs.