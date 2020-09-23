Study in Thailand: The Kingdom has Best Universities to Choose From

Thailand is one of the most exotic and colorful countries in the world. Its also an education learning center with some of the best universities to choose from. For many years, study in Thailand has been considered no less prestigious than in Europe or the United States.

The high quality of teaching is ensured through constant state control. A very important advantage of the educational system is loyal requirements for applicants. In fact, you only need a student visa and the availability of funds to study in Thailand.

Also, many universities issue an international diploma, which is highly rated around the world. Having received a higher education in Thailand, you can easily find a job, and, in addition, the state itself guarantees employment for successful students. We, in turn, have compiled for you a selection of the best educational institutions in Thailand.

What you Need to Know about Studying in Thailand?

In addition to the standard Bachelor’s or Master’s degree program, the study of the Thai language is mandatory for better integration and understanding of Thai culture. The academic year is divided into two semesters of 16 weeks each, classes follow the American model of education, which requires a certain number of points in the learning process.

All training materials are provided in electronic form, this is especially important in the absence of the opportunity to attend all lectures.

The peculiarities of studying in Thai universities are the mandatory presence of a uniform (black bottom and white top), as well as intolerance to bribes and cheat sheets. The advantage is also the relatively low cost of education – from 2 to 4 thousand dollars per year, the rest of the cost of food and accommodation on average leaves about 600-800 dollars per year. To continue studying in doctoral studies, the student must be employed.

1. Kasetsart University

This university began to meet student groups back in 1943. Here you can learn the professions related to agricultural culture, economic and social science from experienced theorists and practitioners. There are programs that offer three semester studies without summer vacations. This is usually practiced when training lasts one year.

2. Assumption University of Thailand

In addition to standard on-campus teaching, one university in Thailand practices online teaching. It is the Assumption University of Thailand, which offers five different distance learning programs at once. This type of training has become very popular all over the world in recent years.

3. Webster University

The Webster University Thailand campus opened in 1999 and offers you the experience of American university education in an Asian context. The campus has two branches in different parts of Thailand: the main campus at Cha-Am / Hua Hin and the academic center in Bangkok.

Cha-Am / Hua Hin Campus:

The main campus of Webster University Thailand is located 185 km south of Bangkok. A warm family atmosphere prevails here, since the circle of students and academicbuilding teachers is small and the campus itself is located in a picturesque location near the resort towns of Cha-Am and Hua Hin. The main campus is attended by students enrolled in undergraduate programs. The campus is equipped with everything necessary for the successful teaching of students: computer labs, a library, a cafeteria, exercise equipment and halls for active recreation, a media laboratory, Internet access and much more.

Bangkok Campus:

Bangkok also has a university study center. This center alone offers undergraduate study programs. The campus is well equipped with modern classroom equipment, conference rooms, a library and a recreation room.

4. Chulalongkorn University

It is a public autonomous research university in Bangkok. The educational institution was founded by decree of King Chulalongkorn as the School of Royal Pages in 1902 and was located in the Grand Palace. In 1917, it received the status of a national university, becoming the oldest institution of higher education in Thailand.

Chulalongkorn University is ranked 96th in the world and 1st in Thailand for academic reputation. Reflecting the opinions of more than 100,000 higher education experts on the quality of teaching and research in world universities.

In addition, Chulalongkorn University has been awarded top rank in Thailand for 12 consecutive years. Ranking 46th in Asia and 208th in the world among 1604 institutions. The university’s ranking in 2021 has grown by 39 places compared to last year.

Summing up

There are many factors that shape the overall quality of a university, and in our selection, universities match all of them. Hospitable Thailand attracts not only numerous tourists, but also many foreign students. More than 400 master’s programs in English or Thai are specially designed for them. Teachers from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia specially come to work in Thai universities. Which annually host about twenty thousand foreigners. So do not hesitate and apply to one of the universities on our list.