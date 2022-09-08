Top 3 Tips on Choosing the Thimble Clevis

A thimble clevis is a type of interconnection that allows you to connect two pieces of wire together.

It consists of a circular piece of metal that has holes drilled into it, along with an integral eyelet for attaching hooks or other hardware.

This design makes it easy to attach cables together and has excellent mechanical properties.

The thimble portion is designed to accommodate various diameters of wire with its generous width while maintaining its shape.

The use of thimble clevis has advantages such as easy installation and maintenance, simple construction, high strength, and reliability.

In order to ensure proper performance of thimble clevis during its use, there are certain factors that need to be looked into before making a purchase.

So, in this article, we will tell you three tips that can help you choose the right thimble clevis for your needs.

Where You Can Apply Thimble Clevis

Thimble clevises can be used in a wide range of applications, including:

1. Transmission Lines

Thimble clevis is a popular application for supporting and anchoring the conductor transmission line. It can also be used as temporary support for temporary connections in the field.

2. Overhead Lines

This type of clevis is mainly used for supporting overhead lines and aerial cables when they are exposed to adverse conditions such as wind and rain.

3. Tower Lines

The thimble clevis can be used as an anchor point for tower lines when they need to be fixed firmly on concrete foundations or other structures where they cannot be easily moved around.

Top 3 Considerations When Choosing Thimble Clevis

Here are some of the top considerations when choosing a thimble clevis:

1. Types of Material

The first consideration is the type of material that the thimble clevis is made from. There are several options when it comes to this, and some are better than others.

For example, if you need thimble clevis for the transmission line, then you would want something made from material such as zinc iron, stainless steel, or aluminum.

These may offer different properties, such as corrosion resistance or flexibility, depending on what you need them for in terms of usage and the environment in which they will be used.

2. Breaking Strength

Thimble clevises are designed to withstand the forces applied to them during their application.

The stronger the thimble clevis, the more force it can withstand and the longer it will be able to hold its position.

This is important as it can help you avoid problems with your cotter pins or other parts of your system.

3. Weight

Weight is another important factor when choosing a thimble clevis. Thimble clevis comes in different weights, and this can be very useful when considering where on your work site they should be used.

You can choose a light-weight one, and it will be less likely to interfere with your work.

Thimble Clevis from Henvcon

Henvcon is a major clevis thimble manufacturer and provides good quality thimble clevis at a competitive price.

Their clevis thimbles are made from high-quality materials, which means that they will last much longer than other brands of clevises.

The main body and pin are made from zinc ductile cast iron and stainless steel/bronze, which have good toughness and ductility and low wear resistance.

It can withstand large amounts of force without failing or breaking. Even though this part is made from high-strength material, it is still very lightweight.

Their thimble clevises are easy to install because it comes with all the necessary hardware needed for installation.

They are available in a wide range of sizes, so you can find one that will fit your needs perfectly.

Thimble clevis for transmission lines distributed to lines and transformer stations and other applications where strength is important because they have been tested to ensure they meet the requirements of international standards.

Conclusion

Henvcon is a professional manufacturer of power cable and wire accessories, offering a wide range of products, including thimble clevis, suspension clamp, yoke plate, eye chain link, clevis drawbar, and clevis drawbar.

And as a result of having obtained such a high reputation, they are rated top-of-the-range.

The company has been engaged in the research and development of mechanical equipment for years.

Their products are designed according to international standards to ensure high strength and reliability while being easy to install and maintain.

