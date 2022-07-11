3 Big Challenges with Garage Door Torsion Spring

A torsion spring is a vital component of any garage door. This spring is responsible for lifting and lowering the door and must be in good working condition for the door to function correctly.

Over time, the spring can become worn or damaged, causing the door to get stuck or not open smoothly. If you suspect that this spring is not working correctly, you must have it inspected by a professional to avoid further damage to the door.

Usually, torsion springs come with a life expectancy of 6 to 7 years. However, some may continue to serve your needs even for a longer duration. Still, the service life of this component varies hugely due to a few critical factors.

1. Torsion Spring Material

There are two garage door torsion springs – oil-tempered wire or galvanized metal. Oil tempered springs offer several benefits over other types. They are less likely to break or become damaged and provide a smoother, more consistent level of force.

Additionally, oil tempered wires are less vulnerable to changes in temperature, meaning they work in a broader range of environments. Still, due to aging, the spring can weaken and become damaged.

If exposed to moisture, it can rust, which will eventually cause it to break. Another possibility is a poor installation that can lead to misalignment, straining the wrong parts of the spring and causing it to break. Likewise, metal or, more specifically, zinc-based springs offer excellent resistance to rusting and corrosion, but their weak construction can be a challenge.

If you live in Vancouver, you can keep in touch with someone like Vancouver garage door experts at Lewis River Doors for repair and maintenance needs.

2. Accident

The torsion spring helps open or close a garage door. The door can develop dents when a car bumps into it. While it may seem like aesthetic damage at the outset, the door can lose functionality – getting stuck while opening or closing. Sometimes, the spring can break, suddenly causing the door to fall.

If you have a torsion spring on your garage door, you must be careful when driving near the entrance to avoid damaging it. Or, if something of that sort happens, you must reach out to the specialists to ensure everything is all right to prevent further harm. They will inform you if the door or its components require repair or replacement.

3. Upkeep of Torsion Spring

Lack of maintenance of the garage door torsion springs can lead to serious injury. The torsion springs sit above the garage door and are responsible for lifting the heavy door.

If the springs don’t get proper maintenance, they can break and cause the door to fall, potentially injuring anyone in the door’s path.

One robust prevention for this is the timely lubrication of the springs to keep them well-rounded. Else, friction between metal parts or rusting can create trouble.

Some DIYers often wonder if they can take charge of the repair and replacement of their garage door. While one can, the risk of injuries remains high. When you hire professionals, you don’t have to worry about this. They bring all the necessary tools suitable for the job.